90 Day: The Single Life season 4 Tell All — the most shocking revelations

Shaun Robinson is again grilling some of your favorite personalities from across the 90 Day universe, and this time she’s front and center for the 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 Tell All stage.

This season featured a lot of dramatic dynamics at play, especially for Chantel who was coming off of a divorce from ex-husband Pedro, which was featured in the final season of The Family Chantel. Also, besties Tim and Veronica explored love with Luisa and Jamal respectively, but both those explorations in love turned sour. As did the relationships between Natalie and Josh and Debbie and Ruben. Tyray on the other hand didn’t seem able to really get out the gate in the romance department.

With all that being said, while the relationship statuses of this year’s cast proved interesting to learn about at the Tell All, once again, it was all the other things discussed that left us with our jaws dropped.

Here are the shocking revelations from the 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 Tell All.

Tim and Veronica’s friendship may not be all that it seems

Veronica and Tim (Image credit: TLC)

First up on the docket for Shaun is the relationship between Veronica and Jamal, and how Tim played a factor in it. When asked about the epic showdown with Tim that almost ended in blows, Jamal quickly blames the tequila and being tired, but then hones in on Tim and Veronica’s friendship.

Jamal wonders how Tim and and Veronica could be sitting next to each other and pretending as if they’re the best of friends considering the way the two talk about one another.

Tim speaks up and says there are days he and Veronica can be best friends or worst enemies, but at the end of the day, they have one another’s back. Veronica also notes that the relationship between she and Tim isn’t where it used to be five years ago, but they are like "family" and in a good place. Among the things Jamal alleges is that Veronica called Tim a "narcissist that only cares about himself," and Luisa says Tim claimed Veronica is a "drama queen."

Veronica says Jamal broke up with her with a peace sign emoji

As Shaun tries to get to the bottom of the breakup between Veronica and Jamal, Veronica claims that when the show wrapped, Jamal was supposed to come for a long visit. However, she later got a text message from him saying he couldn’t come and he didn’t owe her an explanation. A couple of days later when she pressed him about what was going on, he broke up with her via a peace sign emoji.

Jamal vehemently denies that’s what happened. He notes that he wasn’t going to be able to visit her due to a situation he was handling with his mom. As he was explaining the situation, he claimed Veronica was insinuating he didn’t have to deal with the issues going on with his mother, which left a bad taste in his mouth. So he just needed time hence his dismissive message about canceling his planned trip (although he states he didn’t send a peace sign emoji). He further notes that days after the infamous text message he tried to talk to Veronica, but she just wanted to move on.

Debbie shames Chantel for her clothes and trip to Greece

Chantel, 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 Tell All (Image credit: TLC)

Before the cast even takes the reunion stage, Debbie is snarky about Chantel allegedly having a makeup team claiming, "Whoa we’re with royalty now." She then harps on the fact that Chantel talked about being in Greece and not wearing panties this season, claiming it’s "not a good way to define yourself."

Once on stage and with Chantel, Debbie speaks directly to her and states, "We can’t brag about not wearing panties. What are your future children going to think when they watch that someday?” Chantel attempts to dismiss the comment with a giggle and says when her children are old enough, they’ll understand.

Tim also chimes offering what some will label a misogynistic point of view and heavily insinuates the perception Chantel gave off in Greece is not one the good guy she’s looking for will be attracted to.

Prior to the season airing, it was rumored that Chantel and hit-rapper Drake were having DM conversations on social media. When Tim asks her about that, Chantel refuses to comment, which may be considered an answer in itself.

Now Chantel didn't admit to doing anything with Drake, she got really excited about Waka Flocka Flame, the rapper behind hits like "No Hands." Chantel relays that the two even had hung out and she met his mom.