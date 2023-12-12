90 Day: The Single Life season 4 — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality series

After her documented divorce from Pedro, The Family Chantel's Chantel is single and ready to mingle in 90 Day: The Single Life season 4. This will be a different pace for the reality star as she's previously been involved in various shows in the 90 Day universe as a romantic partner with her ex-husband.

In the new season of The Single Life, she goes on a bit of a journey of healing and self-discovery, all while she attempts to find her Mr. Right, one that doesn't remind her of her ex.

Who else joins Chantel in this latest quest to find love in The Single Life? Keep reading out to find out, and learn what you can look forward to seeing with each person in the new episodes.

The new season of The Single Life premieres on Monday, January 1, at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC. The episode becomes available the next day on Max and Discovery Plus.

We expect new episodes to air on Discovery Plus in the UK.

90 Day: The Single Life season 4 trailer

Here is the trailer for the new season, and we're glad to see Tyray moving past his catfish incident and trying again to find love.

90 Day: The Single Life season 4 premise

Here is a brief synopsis of what you can look forward to seeing with each of the new cast members:

Debbie, Georgia

Debbie, at the age of 68, is on a quest to find love again. She is moving on from her past relationship with Oussama and trying to find an age-appropriate man who still turns her on. Her journey on 90 Day: The Single Life will take her outside of her comfort zone and into a whole new world when she finds someone she can envision a future with if only her cop son, Julian, doesn’t intervene.

John, Nevada

John, known for his many opinions about his brother Patrick's relationship with Thais and his bachelor lifestyle, steps out of his comfort zone as he starts dating a woman in Texas. She wants three things from their relationship: marriage, a child and for John to move to Texas. John's journey will explore the complexities of moving from his carefree lifestyle to a more serious and committed way of living.

Tyray, California

Tyray is on a journey of personal growth and transformation, trying to overcome his insecurities after his experience getting catfished by his online girlfriend of four years. Despite his fears, Tyray will lean on his brothers to help him in his pursuit of love as he navigates the scary, yet exciting experience of dating in the real world.

Chantel, Georgia

Chantel's getting her groove back and she's ready for love. After her painful divorce with Pedro on The Family Chantel, Chantel decides to take control of her love life and travels to Greece on a girl's trip. During this fantasy trip that feels right out of a romance novel, Chantel debates whether she is ready to open her heart again. As memories of Pedro flood her mind, Chantel wonders if she is ready to fall in love with another foreign man.

Tim, North Carolina

Even though 90 Day Fiancé fan-favorite Tim made his debut on the franchise with then-girlfriend Jeniffer from Colombia, it is his previous relationship with his ex-fiancé, Veronica, that has really captivated viewers. Tim is paving his way in dating once again in this season, with the support of Veronica throughout. Will he find his true love this time around with the help of his ex-fiancé and bestie?

Veronica, North Carolina (returning)

After several years of singlehood, Veronica is ready to find that special person. In this season, Veronica commits to Jamal, only to have their relationship take a complicated turn. If there's one thing for certain, it is that Veronica's not giving up hope of finding the perfect soulmate, while still having her ex-fiancé turned best friend, Tim, in her life.

Natalie, Ukraine (returning)

After months of long-distance dating, Natalie decides to make a significant move to Los Angeles to try things out with Josh. As Natalie tries to build a life with Josh in LA, she begins to realize Josh's lifestyle might not be conducive to the future Natalie envisions for herself. Natalie dreams of having children and starting a family, and wonders if Josh can really give her what she needs.

90 Day: The Single Life season 4 cast

Take a look at the official photos for the cast.

Image 1 of 7 Veronica on 90 Day: The Single Life (Image credit: TLC) Tim on 90 Day: The Single Life (Image credit: TLC) Natalie on 90 Day: The Single Life (Image credit: TLC) Chantel on 90 Day: The Single Life (Image credit: TLC) Tyray on 90 Day: The Single Life (Image credit: TLC) John on 90 Day: The Single Life (Image credit: TLC) Debbie on 90 Day: The Single Life (Image credit: TLC)

How to watch 90 Day: The Single Life

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life air live in the US on TLC. If you cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, TLC can be viewed on live-streaming services such as Fubo , Sling TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Episodes can also be streamed on Discovery Plus and Max .

