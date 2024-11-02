New Lifetime thriller A Kidnapping in Amish Country premieres tonight
The mystery movie follows a desperate Amish mother who turns to an ex-community member for help after her daughter is abducted
The Lifetime network delves into an intriguing community — the rural and traditional Amish movement — for its latest mystery flick. Premiering tonight, November 2, at 8pm Eastern Time, A Kidnapping in Amish Country centers on Lena (Jorja Cadence), an Amish woman with a checker past whose life is upended when her daughter is horrifyingly abducted.
Desperate to reunite with her child, Lena is forced to turn to the only person who can help: her estranged best friend, Skye (Elise Bauman), who has renounced the Amish way of life and since found fame on social media. Together, they race against time to save Lena's daughter from her kidnappers.
Alongside lead actresses Jorja Cadence (Rabbit Hole, Priscilla) and Elise Bauman (One More Time, Jane), the cast of A Kidnapping in Amish Country includes Benjamin Sutherland, Devon MacDonald, Allegra Fulton, Jamie Champagne, Michael Ellero, Sam Wexler, Ryelyn Cressman, David Thompson and Roger Shank. Cat Hostick—who also directed Lifetime's recent release Taken in Plain Sight—directed the new thriller, with a screenplay from Taylor Warren Groff.
To watch the premiere of A Kidnapping in Amish Country on Saturday, November 2, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, A Kidnapping in Amish Country will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Sunday, November 3.
A Kidnapping in Amish Country is the latest new title on Lifetime's fall movie slate. Recent releases that hit the network this past month include Nobody Dumps My Daughter, starring Ana Ortiz, Jasmine Vega and Sheila E.; Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story, with actors Jackie Cruz, Matreya Scarrwener and Matthew MacCaull; and Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story, headlined by Heather Locklear and Emilie Ullerup.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Christina Izzo is the Deputy Editor of My Imperfect Life. More generally, she is a writer-editor covering food and drink, travel, lifestyle and culture in New York City. She was previously the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York.
When she’s not doing all that, she can probably be found eating cheese somewhere.