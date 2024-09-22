New Lifetime thriller Taken in Plain Sight premieres on TV tonight

Not to be confused with the similarly titled Netflix true-crime documentary Abducted in Plain Sight, Taken in Plain Sight is a new Lifetime movie debuting tonight, centered on a desperate mother ready to do whatever it takes to rescue her lost daughter.

Premiering on Sunday, September 22 at 8pm Eastern Time, Taken in Plain Sight picks up "after months of tireless investigation" when a mother named Abby has become convinced that she's finally tracked down her daughter's abductor. "With authorities dismissing her as a grief-stricken mother consumed by obsession, she takes matters into her own hands, setting in motion a chain of events that will reveal the shocking truth about her daughter's fate," reads the official movie description from the network.

Actress Tennille Read (Workin' Moms, SurrealEstate) leads the cast as Abby; she's joined by performers including Steve Yaffee, Allegra Fulton, Sameer Jafar and Jim Codrington. Cat Hostick (Campton Manor, Poly is the New Monogamy) directs the 90-minute mystery flick, based off a script written by Ken Miyamoto.

To watch the premiere of Taken in Plain Sight on Sunday, September 22, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, Taken in Plain Sight will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Monday, September 23.

You can also tune into other recent Lifetime titles via streaming on MyLifetime.com as well as the Lifetime app, including the mystery flick Twisted Neighbor, the romance drama Tempted by Love (led by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais), or the gut-wrenching adoption tale The Daughter I Gave Away.