Alan Carr 'buzzing' about great Changing Ends news

ITV has confirmed that the Alan Carr comedy Changing Ends will be back for a second series!

Changing Ends is an autobiographical sitcom that looks back at the Chatty Man's life growing up as a gay teenager in 1980s Northampton as the son of fourth-division football team manager, Graham Carr.

Per Off the Kerb's website, we've learned that filming on a second series will get underway early next year, with the show expected to land on ITVX in the summer.

Of the news, Alan said: "Looks like we’re heading back to Northampton! Absolutely buzzing that is back for a second series, firstly because who doesn’t love a recommission, but secondly on a completely selfish level I have so many more stories from my teenage years growing up in Northampton to tell, about me, my family, my neighbours and believe it or not football! Shocker!"

The new series will once again be produced by Steve Coogan's production company, Baby Cow. Coogan has also weighed in on Changing Ends' renewal.

Coogan said: "Alan Carr, brilliant and believed comedian, broadcaster and writer, has made the move into sitcom-making look effortless. As thrilled as I am that Baby Cow are getting to make a second series of Changing Ends (very funny/moving, audiences are bound to love the chapter) I do hope he has to break a sweat this time."

Changing Ends was co-written by Alan Carr and the late Two Doors Down creator, Simon Carlyle, who passed away aged 48 in August, shortly after production wrapped on Two Doors Down season 7.

Changing Ends producer Mollie Freedman Berthoud paid tribute to the writer, stating that the team feel 'honoured' to be continuing the series he helped create: "Bringing Alan Carr’s life to the screen with the most wonderful cast and crew has been so rewarding and fulfilling, so to be given a second series of Changing Ends is a dream come true.

"However, we are heartbroken to now have to take these steps without the magnificent Simon Carlyle. We miss him and his infectious laughter so much, but we feel honoured to be continuing the beautiful show he co-created", she added.

Changing Ends season 2 does not yet have a confirmed release date, but is expected to air exclusively on ITVX in summer 2024. The first series is available to stream in the same place right now.