Alan Carr set to replace David Walliams on Britain's Got Talent

Alan Carr is reportedly replacing David Walliams on ITV competition series Britain's Got Talent, after the latter stepped down from the programme.

It's thought that Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, and Alesha Dixon will continue their judging roles, and will be joined by Alan for the next installment of the long-running competition.

According to The Mirror, a source close to the ITV show said: "Alan is hilarious but also kind. He tells a mean joke but he is also soft in the middle.

"The bosses are already excited about how wonderful he will be with the contestants. He will complement the panel so well too, he is really close friends with Amanda and he has known Simon and Alesha for years too.

They added: "Everyone involved in the show is so excited and they can’t wait to get started."

Although the comedian has not yet publicly commented on this decision, it would see him reuniting with Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda who he joined on the ITV series Amanda Holden and Alan Carr's The Italian Job last year.

The series saw the pair renovating a home in Italy, and with a great dynamic between the pair, ITV viewers could see even more banter from them with Alan on the judging panel.

David Walliams has left the Britain's Got Talent judging panel. (Image credit: ITV)

We definitely know that Little Britain star David Walliams will not be reprising his role as a judge after he issued a statement confirming that he was stepping down following some controversial statements that went public.

He said: "I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020. These were private conversations and — like most conversations with friends — were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry."

Not much is known about the upcoming Britain's Got Talent series just yet, but it did get its own spin-off which saw another shake-up to the judging panel.

Britain's Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician saw celebrated magician Penn Jilette joining the series, alongside David, Alesha and Amanda, with Simon Cowell not participating in this one.

Eric Chien was crowned the winner of the series' first spin-off, and so far there's no word on whether or not Britain's Got Talent will focus on another specialism further down the line.

Britain's Got Talent airs on ITV1 and ITVX.