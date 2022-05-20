Alan Carr and Amanda Holden pair up for brand new renovation show in Italy

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr will be putting on their hard hats for this new series!

Comedian Alan Carr and Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden will join forces for new BBC renovation show Amanda And Alan: The Italian Job which sees the pair renovate a crumbling property in Italy.

The eight-part series will follow the real life best friends as they join the line-up of ‘One Euro’ home buyers, buying their own dreamy property at a cheap price in a little town located in the blissful hills of rural Sicily.

With a joint passion for travel and interior design, they will spend the summer absorbing the Sicilian way of life, while they transform their dilapidated house into a luxury holiday home.

Even though the entertainers have renovated their own properties before, they have never taken on a project this big — but that doesn’t stop them from having a go at plumbing, painting, plastering and other skills required to convert the glamorous home.

Whilst they try their dab hands at some DIY, they’ll be recruiting local tradespeople to show them the ropes and help keep the project on track.

In the meantime, Alan and Amanda, two of the nation’s much-loved celebrities, will be immersing themselves into local Sicilian life, making friends with their neighbours and exploring the stunning landscapes of Sicily.

When the project is complete at the end of summer, the property will go on sale and all of the profits will be donated to charity.

Alan said: "After presenting two series of Interior Design Masters I feel now it’s time for me to pop my hard hat on, slip on my steel toe capped boots and really get my hands dirty. Working in beautiful Sicily with one of my dearest friends is like I’ve won the jackpot. Expect a summer of drilling, demolition and hopefully la dolce vita!”

Amanda commented: “Alan and I came up with the idea for this show together and approached the BBC as we knew it was the perfect home.

"We are both very passionate about interior design and we'll be very hands on, injecting some much needed life into an area of Sicily that's in need of some Holden & Carr magic. Although we're on the same page most of the time, I'm more practical and organised than Alan. However he's up for some shameless bargaining so that will help us keep on budget!

"We've already started filming and one thing's for sure, we're not shy of a power tool!”

A release date has not yet been announced for Amanda And Alan: The Italian Job.