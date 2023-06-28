Alaska Daily gets the axe again, being removed from Hulu early

Despite some solid early buzz, Alaska Daily and The Company You Keep were not long for ABC, both being canceled after their first seasons. But apparently, they are not long for Hulu either. In what is becoming a frequent trend among the major streaming platforms, both shows are part of a content purge by Hulu in order to cut costs. This news was first reported by Deadline .

Alaska Daily premiered as part of ABC's fall 2022 TV lineup. It starred Oscar-winner Hilary Swank as a journalist who seeks a fresh start in Alaska and becomes embroiled in mysteries of missing and murdered Indigenous women. The show earned a 74% "Fresh" rating from critics per Rotten Tomatoes.

The Company You Keep, meanwhile, premiered in February and starred This Is Us alum Milo Ventimiglia as a con man who falls in love with a CIA agent, however, neither of them knows what the other does for a living. Rotten Tomatoes critics gave The Company You Keep a "Fresh" score of 85%.

Catherine Haena Kim and Milo Ventimiglia in The Company You Keep (Image credit: ABC/Raymond Liu)

As with all ABC shows, each episode of Alaska Daily and The Company You Keep were available to watch on Hulu the day after they aired on TV. According to Deadline, with both shows being canceled after one season, they likely would have remained on Hulu until September (possibly later).

It is unclear if Alaska Daily and The Company You Keep could be moved to another streaming service, but as of right now, when they leave Hulu, the only way to watch either series online is to buy them via iTunes or Prime Video.

Alaska Daily and The Company You Keep aren't the only two shows that are being removed from Hulu in July. Other shows Deadline reports are being removed include the Rashida Jones comedy Angie Tribeca, the crime drama Blindspot, the comedy series The Detour and the drama The Last Ship.

Deadline says all of these shows are set to be removed as early as July 1.

This is the second large purging of TV shows from Hulu this year, which previously removed Y: The Last Man, Dollface, The Hot Zone, Maggie, Pistol and Little Demon from its library. It joins Max and Disney Plus as other streaming services that have removed some big-name shows from their libraries.