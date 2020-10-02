Alex Gibney's 'Totally Under Control' sneaks onto Hulu on Oct. 20

Not a day goes by in which we don't somehow hear about, talk about or experience something to do with COVID-19. It's just impossible at this point in 2020. And for much of the year, three directors have been piecing together the story of how we got to where we are now.

That was, of course, all before the news of this week, with the president, first lady and others in the White House all testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Regardless, Totally Under Control is the must-watch doc from Academy Award-winner Alex Gibney, Olphelia Harutyunyan and Suzanne Hillinger. It hits on-demand outlets on Oct. 13, and will be available on Hulu a week later.

Here's the line from producer NEON:

On January 20th, 2020 the US and South Korea both discovered their first cases of COVID-19. However, 9 months later, the novel Coronavirus has claimed the lives of almost 200,000 Americans and caused staggering economic damage, while in South Korea, there were no significant lockdowns and, in an urbanized population of 51 million, only 344 lives have been lost. Where did we go wrong? As the presidential election nears, Americans are increasingly enraged by a lack of clear leadership, endemic political corruption and left to wonder how did the wealthiest and most powerful country in the world manage to fail so thoroughly in its response to a global pandemic?

Gibney, whose work goes back some 40 years now, has been busy in 2020, which already has seen the release of Agents of Chaos (about Russian interference in U.S. elections), and Crazy, Not Insane (about the psychology of murder).