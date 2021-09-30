‘All Rise’ gets an appeal with season 3 coming to OWN

Court will be back in session, as the former CBS series All Rise is getting new life on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN). Variety has reported that the courtroom drama has received a 20-episode order for what will be All Rise’s third season.

Debuting on CBS in 2019, All Rise was created by Greg Spottiswood, with Dee Harris-Lawrence serving as showrunner. The show stars Simone Missick as judge Lola Carmichael, with the series following the personal and professional lives of the judges, lawyers, clerks, bailiffs and cops who work at the L.A. County courthouse. In addition to Missick, the show features Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, Marg Helgenberger and Reggie Lee.

The show ran for two seasons on CBS, but was cancelled in May.

Variety quoted OWN President Tina Perry, who said All Rise had seen a growing audience in its first two seasons and praised the performance from Missick as well as Harris-Lawrence.

Brett Paul, president of Warner Bros. Television, which produces All Rise, told Variety that “we can’t wait for audiences to see what the All Rise team has in store for season three.”

No timeline was given for All Rise’s debut on OWN, but in the meantime the network will air the first two seasons of the show for its viewers ahead of the season 3 premiere.

Another bit of news is that HBO Max and Hulu have acquired the streaming rights to all episodes of All Rise. According to Variety, the first two seasons will be available to stream on both services starting Dec. 1. In the meantime, you can rent All Rise episodes through on-demand platforms.

As a former CBS show, All Rise was previously available on the Paramount Plus streaming service, but it appears to have already been removed from the service following the show’s cancellation and these new streaming deals.