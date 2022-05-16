American Idol fans: Nicolina exit is the show's 'greatest tragedy'

American Idol viewers have selected their final three contestants... but not everyone is happy about the choices!

American Idol fans are devastated that Nicolina Bozzo, the 19-year-old singer from Ontario, has been eliminated.

The stage is now set for the American Idol season 20 finale as the top 5 have now been whittled down to the final three lucky contestants. This week, each contestant had to sing two songs each to fight for their chance in the final.

One was their own choice, but the other had to be a song from American Idol winner, Carrie Underwood's discography; could there be a better person to help the singers shoot for the stars and try to become the next winner?

Following on from the Carrie round (and a visit from FINNEAS, who stopped by to perform his brand new single), the competition picked back up and the contestants took to the stage for the final time as a group of five. Then, it was over the public vote to decide who would be staying.

Once the results came in, there was heartbreak for Fritz Hager and Nicolina, as HunterGirl, Noah Thompson and Leah Marlene were the three contestants who'd be filling out our Top 3.

It's safe to say that there are quite a few fans who are devastated that Nicolina missed out on a spot in the final! Although Lionel Richie called Nicolina's powerhouse Adele performance an American Idol "treasured moment", it didn't manage to secure her enough votes, and lots of her supporters have shared exactly how upset they are at the loss.

One fan congratulated the successful contestants but added: "This is so heart-breaking. So proud of @NicolinaBozzo that she made it this far. I know she'll make her supporters prouder by making it big in the music industry. She's a very talented lady."

This is so heart-breaking. So proud of @NicolinaBozzo that she made it this far. I know she'll make her supporters prouder by making it big in the music industry. She's a very talented lady.

Another wrote: "Nicolina not making it to the finale is the greatest tragedy of #AmericanIdol".

A third said: "The Top 5 on #AmericanIdol is INSANE but... HOW THE HECK IS NICOLINA NOT IN THE FINALE!?", and there were plenty more people who were gutted for her, too.

Nicolina not making it to the finale is the greatest tragedy of #AmericanIdol

The Top 5 on #AmericanIdol is INSANE but...HOW THE HECK IS NICOLINA NOT IN THE FINALE!?

Was not happy about Nicolina going home… #AmericanIdol

#americanidol Are You Serious! No Nicolina???

Will Noah Thompson, HunterGirl or Leah Marlene be crowned our next American Idol winner? We'll have to tune in to find out!

American Idol season 20 concludes on Sunday, May 22 at 8 pm ET on ABC with the live season finale. The episode will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu and ABC.com.