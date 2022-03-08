America's Got Talent: Extreme fans go wild as Nikki Bella suplexes contestant

Nikki Bella took no prisoners on the third round of America's Got Talent: Extreme auditions.

The latest round of America's Got Talent: Extreme auditions saw yet another group of adrenaline junkies descending on the show to show off their talents to the judging panel.

Although there were plenty of impressive acts such as Cyndel Flores' Golden Buzzer-winning sway pole routine and a head-to-head challenge between 17-year-old racing driver Chloe Chambers and Simon Cowell, it was the final group of the night that got fans talking online.

America's Little Sisters were a group of four women from all across North America who "jello wrestle", an act that definitely didn't impress the judges. When Nikki Bella asked what they meant, the group explained that they don't wrestle with each other, just the jello that was on stage.

The group began their act but received three buzzers from Nikki, Simon Cowell, and Travis Pastrana shortly thereafter. When it came time for the judges' comments, Nikki said she "wouldn't have hit an X, if you girls could have done it like me", before taking out her earrings and walking up on stage to show them how it's done.

There, she said "if you wanted a yes from me, this is what you should've done" before suplexing her into the pool of jello, leaving the rest of America's Little Sisters (and the other judges!) absolutely speechless.

You can watch the whole act below:

Nikki's stunt left the rest of the judges flabbergasted, and the live studio audience went absolutely wild. She didn't just impress the people on-set, either, as loads of fans watching at home headed straight to social media to react to the end of the show.

One fan tweeted: "Ladies, leave it to the pros. LOVED this", tagging the Bella Twins' official account to make sure they saw.

Ladies, leave it to the pros 💙LOVED this

Another chimed in with: "not Nikki hitting a contestant with a suplex, fearless Nikki kicked in and went full force".

Not Nikki hitting a contestant with a suplex 😂😂 fearless Nikki kicked in and went full force

Wow Nikki just went all out right there

Loved the suplex!

THAT's how to end a show. @BellaTwins killed that suplex effortlessly 👏❤️

ICONIC

With the third round of auditions out of the way, there's now just one episode left to go in this first action-packed season of America's Got Talent: Extreme.

Who will be crowned the first winner and walk away with that $500,000 grand prize? We'll find out next week...

The America's Got Talent: Extreme finale airs on Monday, March 14 at 8 pm ET on NBC. You can catch up with previous episodes on NBC.com and stream the show on Peacock.