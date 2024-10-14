Anatomy of Lies tells the true story of how a Grey's Anatomy writer fooled Hollywood

From plane crashes to mass shootings to live bombs, the long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy has seen its fair share of crazy storylines, but who knew that things behind-the-scenes rivaled what fans were seeing onscreen? A new Peacock docuseries delves into the wild true story of Grey's Anatomy writer Elisabeth Finch, who fabricated her life story for years while she worked on the hit ABC drama.

Premiering tomorrow, October 15, on the streamer, "Anatomy of Lies reveals the rise and fall of Grey’s Anatomy star writer Elisabeth Finch, whose jaw-dropping lies fooled Hollywood for years, and became fodder for many high-profile episodes of Grey’s,” a synopsis explains. Among the deceptions whipped up by the TV writer, who had also worked on series like True Blood, No Ordinary Family and The Vampire Diaries, were that she had been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer—she even wrote essays about her personal medical struggles in publications like Elle and The Hollywood Reporter—had lost a close friend in a mass shooting and had been abused by her own brother.

The documentary's synopsis continues: "Her final mark was trauma survivor Jennifer Beyer, who entrusted Finch with her deepest secrets. But as Beyer uncovers the web of lies that deceived Hollywood for years, she faces a daunting challenge: Can she reclaim the narrative from a convincing storyteller who showed no signs of stopping?"

The three-part docuseries will include interviews with some of Finch's former colleagues and close friends, including fellow Grey's Anatomy scribes, as well as her estranged wife Jennifer Beyer and two of Beyer's older children. “It can be very cathartic to tell your story,” Evgenia Peretz, the doc's co-director and executive producer told Vanity Fair. “I hope that for Jenn’s sake, especially, having told her story to such a wide audience is therapeutic. And I hope that audience members who have been in a similar situation to Jenn, where they’ve been lied to or betrayed and feel gullible or whatever it is, feel like they’re not alone.”

All three installments of Anatomy of Lies will premiere on Tuesday, October 15; you can tune in with a Peacock subscription. (Options include Peacock Premium for $7.99 per month or Peacock Premium Plus for $11.99 monthly.)

Anatomy of Lies | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for Anatomy of Lies above before tuning into the new docuseries on Peacock beginning tomorrow, October 15.