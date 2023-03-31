Annette Badland teases potential EastEnders return as legendary villain Aunt Babe

Former EastEnders star Annette Badland has revealed that she would return to the soap as notorious villain Babe Smith aka Aunt Babe, six years after her exit.

Annette played wicked Aunt Babe for three years and was introduced to EastEnders in 2014 as the aunt of Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) and Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White).

Evil Aunt Babe caused destruction throughout Walford as she encouraged Abi Branning (Lorna Fitzgerald) to fake that she was pregnant, blackmailed Les Coker (Roger Sloman) after discovering that he was a crossdresser, poisoned Kathy Beale's (Gillian Taylforth) coffee machine and also had a twisted baby farming storyline.

Aunt Babe was also responsible for sending Shirley to prison after she took the blame for illegally selling alcohol at the Vic.

Her constant vile actions left her at loggerheads with the Carter clan, but she was eventually disowned by the family when they discovered that she had left her sister Sylvie Carter (Linda Marlowe) to die and stole from the pub.

Annette Badland played Aunt Babe for three years. (Image credit: BBC)

She left the Square in 2017, after being thrown out of the Vic by Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) and her final words saw her cursing the Carter family, hoping they lose everything.

Appearing on today's (Friday, March 31) episode of Loose Women, Annette revealed that she would be open to make a comeback to EastEnders, although it wouldn't be a permanent return.

She said: "I would go back for a story, but I wouldn't go for a long journey." She also added that it would "never work" for her to return full time.

Since her explosive soap exit, Annette has gone on to star in a number of huge TV shows including Ted Lasso, The Crown, Silent Witness, Midsomer Murders and many more.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.