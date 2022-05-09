Ant and Dec reveal brand new ITV show

Fresh off the back of their latest TV BAFTA win for Saturday Night Takeaway, Ant and Dec are set to present a new awards show for ITV later this year.

Ant and Dec have already hosted the annual Prince's Trust Awards ceremony together for nearly a decade, but this year, they'll be fronting the ceremony as it comes to our screens for the very first time.

The Prince's Trust Awards are held in the presence of the Founder and President of the Prince's Trust, Prince Charles, and this televised broadcast will mark the 17th year of the Awards which celebrate the amazing achievements of young people who have been supported by the Trust.

Ant said: "It’s an absolute privilege to be involved in The Prince’s Trust Awards again this year and to be hosting it for the 10th time. It is always so inspirational to hear from these young people who through pure determination and against all odds have come out fighting and achieved so much.”

Dec added: "We’re honoured to play a part in the amazing work of The Prince’s Trust. The young people celebrated at The Prince’s Trust Awards have shown real strength, commitment and dedication and are proof that the support offered by The Trust really is life-changing."

Plenty of stars from the worlds of TV, film and sport will be in attendance to support the recipients and to present the awards on the night.

The Prince's Trust was founded by HRH The Prince of Wales in 1976 and supports young people aged 11-30 across the UK who are unemployed, struggling at school or at risk of exclusion, to date it has supported more than one million people across the UK.

The Awards will honor the successes and showcase the talents of young people who have been supported by the charity. During the ceremony, we will hear inspiring, first-hand accounts from some of the individuals who have managed to overcome the barriers in their lives in order to transform their futures.

The Prince's Trust Awards 2022 in Association with TK Maxx and Homesense are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 24 and will air later that month on ITV and ITV Hub.