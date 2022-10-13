Ant and Dec will miss the NTAs tonight — here's why

The National Television Awards is upon us where we'll be celebrating the biggest and best names in British TV, but sadly presenters Ant and Dec won't be in attendance.

The Geordie duo are regulars at the ceremony, having picked up the award for Best Presenter 20 years in a row, but they have revealed they won't be at The National Television Awards 2022 as they have both tested positive for COVID.

Taking to Twitter, they confirmed the news on their shared account by writing: "Sadly, it’s true… We even get ill together! After feeling unwell a few days ago we both tested and we’re positive for Covid We’re resting up at home and are so sorry we can’t be at #NTAs2022 Best of luck everyone and get well soon to anyone else in the same boat x"

In addition to this, they shared a photo of their respective tests as proof and received many well-wishes from fans in the replies below, with some saying they were "gutted" they won't be taking part this year.

Despite being absent from the ceremony, they may have some celebrating to do when they feel better, as their shows Britain's Got Talent, Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and I'm a Celebrity have all been nominated and they're both in the Best Presenter category, so it's likely they could pick up awards virtually instead.

When it comes to Best Presenter, Ant and Dec are up against `This Morning's Alison Hammond, The Chase's Bradley Walsh and Eurovision's Graham Norton, with the public deciding who will be their 2022 winner.

The only time Ant and Dec haven't won Best Presenter is in 2000, when they lost to Michael Barrymore, but will they keep their winning streak or will someone else take the crown this year? We'll have to wait and see!

The National Television Awards is broadcast live from Wembley Arena this year, and was previously at the O2 Arena. Viewers can tune in from 8 pm on ITV and the ceremony runs until 10:30 pm.

If watching on demand, the awards will be available on ITV Hub so you don't have to miss out on all the glitz and glamour.