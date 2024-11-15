Apple TV Plus adds Dune star's hit sci-fi series with 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

One of the biggest TV shows that Apple TV Plus is set to air this fall has now debuted on the streamer — and judging by the 90% it's sitting at on Rotten Tomatoes, it was worth the wait! That makes it one of the best Apple TV Plus shows this year.

The show in question is Silo season 2, which follows on from the May 2023 debut season of the series. Silo season 2 episode 1, called "The Engineer", is on Apple TV Plus now, while new episodes will roll out weekly every Friday.

Silo is about the last 10,000 people on a ravaged Earth, who live in an underground silo (hence the name). Throughout the series, mysterious events reveal new secrets about the state of the world, and as of season 2 the characters are going to have to contend with a new reality.

If you want to watch Silo season 2 (or the first run of episodes) then an Apple TV Plus free trial would be a great way to do so. Alternatively, there are Apple TV Plus Black Friday deals that could also help you save when you sign up.

Judging by early audience and critic reviews (critics have seen all of season 2, whereas fans have only seen one episode), Silo's new batch of episodes continues as the first one did, with a similar tone and pacing, and so its Rotten Tomatoes score is only a slight stretch higher than the first season's rating of 88%.

Leading the cast of Silo is Rebecca Ferguson, who we last saw on another barren planet due to her performance in the Dune duology as Jessica Atreides. Ferguson is not in the new TV show Dune: Prophecy, though arguably her character is the one most affected by its story.

Ferguson is also a regular star in the Mission: Impossible movies, most recently Dead Reckoning Part 1. Fans of Silo think that some of the stunts she pulls off in season 2 could have been inspired by her spy franchise co-star Tom Cruise, who famously does his own action.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Silo could prove a great reason for sci-fi fans to stay subscribed to Apple TV Plus, with the streamer facing a slowdown of new shows after a busy middle of the year. In the new year Severance season 2 will arrive to supercharge the streamer's offerings.