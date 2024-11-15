Apple TV Plus finally confirms fate of beloved show with 97 on Rotten Tomatoes, after a two-year wait

One of the early success stories for Apple TV Plus was the workplace comedy series Mythic Quest, created by some of the team behind It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and boasting an impressive 97% Rotten Tomatoes rating, however as the streamer ventured into new fare it seemingly left its Rob McElhenney-helmed comedy behind. However it's finally updated fans on the fate of the show.

Almost two years to the day since Mythic Quest season 3 debuted, a hiatus made more tolerable by Apple's prior renewal of the show for a fourth season, the company has confirmed that Mythic Quest season 4 is on the way... and Apple has more in store for fans of one of the best Apple TV Plus shows, as we'll get into.

Firstly, the return of the show: Mythic Quest season 4 will grace Apple TV Plus from Wednesday, January 29. Two episodes will arrive then, and one more will join weekly, and that timing has us eyeing up all those Apple TV Plus Black Friday deals!

Most of the core cast of the show return including McElhenney and Charlotte Nicdao as well as Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, David Hornsby, Jessie Ennis, Imani Hakim and Naomi Ekperigin.

Details for the fourth season are scarce but it will reunite the characters, who were going their separate ways as of the season 3 finale, in some kind of way.

By the end of March we'll know the full details because that's when Mythic Quest season 4 will wrap, but there will be more from the show, which fans will be glad of.

Apple TV Plus has also announced Side Quest, a spin-off series of Mythic Quest. This is a four-part anthology show which will land in full on Wednesday, March 26, the same day that Mythic Quest season 4's finale arrives.

Side Quest looks at different people whose lives are affected by Mythic Quest (the fictional game that the Mythic Quest show is about), including employees of the company and players of the game. McElhenney is the only major cast member who's set to star, and fans are going to need to wait until its release gets near to find out more about the stories.

Spin-offs are becoming Apple's new favorite toy with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 and For All Mankind season 5 both slated to get orbital shows set in the fictional universes. The announcement of Side Quest suggests that more Apple TV Plus shows could get spin-offs in the future - hopefully Foundation season 3 will be one!