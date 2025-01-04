Apple TV Plus is free this weekend — I know the one thing I'm going to binge straight away

Like most people, I associate Apple TV Plus with TV shows. It's constantly pushing out great Original series but with the streaming service totally free this weekend in the US and UK, I'm going to try something a little different.

You heard me right: there's an Apple TV Plus preview weekend between Friday, January 3 and Sunday, January 5, letting US and UK streaming fans with an Apple ID account watch whatever they want without subscribing. That includes all of the streamer's series but that's not what I'll be watching.

No, I'm taking this preview weekend to catch up on all the Apple TV Plus movies that I've not yet seen.

With the preview weekend lasting for only three days, I know the chance of me finishing a single series of anything is slim. An hour an episode, with most running for 10 episodes, is more than I can afford! So that's why it's the perfect opportunity to check out the movies list instead.

While movies aren't the focus of Apple TV Plus by any means, it has a small but solid library of films to see. Lots of these are theater ones that eventually come to Apple like Flowers of the Killer Moon, Napoleon and Blitz, and I've seen these, but there are a few more that go straight to streaming.

From 2024 alone there's Fly Me to the Moon, a space-themed romantic comedy, thriller Wolfs starring Bradd Pitt and George Clooney and action movie The Instigators. All three of those are in Apple's top-5 most-streamed movies chart.

I also never saw the likes of Tetris, Greyhound and Coda, despite hearing good things about them, and I even might check out some of the streamer's critically-panned options too like Ghosted, The Greatest Beer Run Ever or Palmer.

That's admittedly quite a lot to get through in just three days, so I might have to sign up for an Apple TV Plus free trial if I don't get through enough of them over the course of the weekend.

I was meaning to save a free trial for future shows but with so many new Apple TV Plus series coming in early 2025, I could feasibly keep pushing back using one forever. Might as well sign up for it now, and then just pay money if there's more to watch!