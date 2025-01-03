Apple TV Plus is completely free right now — here's how to get it

I hope your New Year's Resolution wasn't to spend less time watching TV, because Apple TV Plus has kicked off 2025 by making its entire library completely free to watch for a limited time only.

Between Friday, January 3 and Sunday, January 5, you can stream anything you want from the streaming service (though not Apple TV Plus MLS) without having to pay a subscription fee. Apple is calling it a preview weekend and that's not much time in which to stream some TV, so you'd better clear your calendar for a few days!

That includes one of What to Watch's favorite TV shows of 2024, a crime comedy called Bad Monkey, as well as plenty of other hit TV shows and movies. We've got an entire guide to the best Apple TV Plus shows to help you find something to watch.

This deal is seemingly only available in the US as of the 3rd, and I'm unable to access it in the UK, but will update this article if Apple changes this.

Admittedly three days isn't much time to see all of Apple TV Plus' series, but I'd recommend using the time to check out the first episode of lots of series to get a taste for what's out there.

If you find something you really want to keep watching, then you'll find a useful read in our guide to Apple TV Plus free trials. The streamer is easy to test out for free with a range of free trial periods offered and Apple's press release implies that viewing during the preview weekend won't affect your ability to get another free trial, as it details one of these trials later on.

There are a fair few exciting-sounding shows hitting Apple TV Plus in the first few months of 2025 too — in fact, I rounded up the ones I'm most interested in, but more are being announced all the time.

How to get free Apple TV Plus over the preview weekend

To make the most of the Apple TV Plus preview weekend, you'll first need an Apple ID. This is basically just an account for Apple devices, and they're free to make. If you don't already have one, Apple has a guide on how to create one here.

Next, you'll have to find a device that supports Apple TV Plus. Most smart devices do including smartphones, tablets, computers or smart TVs, though in most cases you'll need to download an app. For example here's how to get Apple TV Plus on Fire TV.

Finally, simply log in with your Apple ID. This is simple on most devices, especially if you use the device that you created the Apple ID on as it'll remember your credentials.

On computer you can go to the Apple TV Plus website here then press 'Sign In' in the top-right corner. Enter your Apple ID's email address and password then you'll be able to browse the library.

To watch something, press its icon. If your app or site prompts you to sign up for or renew Apple TV Plus, it's either because the preview weekend isn't running in your country or because it's expired.