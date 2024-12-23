What to Watch team pick their top 24 TV shows from 2024

It's fair to say that we watched a lot of TV over the last year (it is part of the job after all!). Across streaming and TV we tuned into new shows and returning favorites; comedies, dramas, thrillers and epics that pushed the boundaries of what TV can do.

So it was not exactly easy picking our top TV shows of 2024, but the good news is that between all of us here are what to watch I think we came up with a wide-ranging and fun list of 24 TV shows that represent some of the best of the year.

Take a look at top 24 TV shows of 2024 directly below, and be sure to share your favorites shows from the past year in the comments.

Black Doves (US/UK Netflix)

Ben Whishaw and Keira Knightley in Black Doves (Image credit: Netflix)

It's not as easy for me to binge TV shows anymore, but I made about as quick of work as any show I can remember recently with Black Doves on Netflix, as I thoroughly enjoyed the British spy thriller starring Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw. Those two are phenomenal, with Knightley playing a spy working undercover as the wife of a high-ranking member of the government and Whishaw as a hitman with a complicated past. Meanwhile, the action is top notch and the plot is filled with enough twists, turns and episode cliffhangers that even when I knew I couldn't I was often itching to just let it keep playing onto the next episode. — Michael Balderston

Bad Monkey (US/UK Apple TV Plus)

Vince Vaughn and Natalie Martinez in Bad Monkey (Image credit: Apple TV)

The charismatic Florida-set crime comedy Bad Monkey starred Vince Vaughn, Meredith Hagner, Rob Delaney, Michelle Monaghan and Jodie Turner-Smith in a complicated yet also sentimental story about when to stick and when to quit. Vaughn's main character is an impassioned detective who’s been making mistake after mistake until he finds the breadcrumbs of a case that he won’t quit on. It’s a story that involves medical fraud, real estate drama and black magic.

I really enjoyed Bad Monkey’s carefree tone and the way its story isn’t full of cheap twists, but builds on information in a meaningful way. I particularly enjoyed its sentimental bone, universal life lessons and especially its soundtrack full of Tom Petty covers (and a few original recordings). — Tom Bedford

The Diplomat season 2 (US/UK Netflix)

Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell in The Diplomat (Image credit: Alex Bailey/Netflix)

Political dramas usually revolve around the White House or Washington DC. I love The Diplomat because you have a fish out of water story with Keri Russell’s Kate Wyler as a political outsider, used to being in the trenches of war-torn areas, serving as the US ambassador to the UK. The entire first season saw Kate trying to get acclimated with a trial-by-fire learning curve, but in The Diplomat season 2 things become even more complicated as conspiracies come to light and Kate’s suddenly forced to determine who she can trust in her inner circle as she navigates what could become a very dangerous global conflict. Rufus Sewell is phenomenal as Kate’s meddlesome husband, Hal. Season 2 went by in a flash, but what a ride it was. — Sarabeth Pollock

Doctor Odyssey (US Hulu, UK Disney Plus)

Joshua Jackson in Doctor Odyssey (Image credit: Disney/Tina Thorpe)

For anyone looking to escape from everyday life, Doctor Odyssey is the perfect prescription. Book a trip aboard the Odyssey, a world-class luxury liner where each episode centers around a theme: Singles Week, Gay Pride Week, Plastic Surgery Week and, yes, even Quackers Week (it involves rubber ducks!). Ryan Murphy’s over-the-top medical drama has been a standout, offering fantastic stories that seem to have been pulled from the most obscure medical journals. But what makes the show so special isn’t the scenes in the ship’s medical bay, it’s the sexy medical team consisting of Max (Joshua Jackson), Avery (Philippa Soo) and Tristan (Sean Teale). Doctor Odyssey is escapist television at its finest, with a revolving door of guest stars and stories that keep you on the edge of your seat. — Sarabeth Pollock

Fool Me Once (US/UK Netflix)

Richard Armitage and Michelle Keegan in Fool me Once. (Image credit: Netflix)

All the way back at the start of 2024 Fool Me Once arrived to rave reviews and quickly amassed 61 million views globally in its first two weeks, making it the most-watched series on Netflix this year. And it is easy to see why — this twisty turny thriller, based on a Harlan Coben bestselling novel, had us gripped from the very beginning. Michelle Keegan plays Maya Stern, a recently widowed mother of one who is shocked to see her "dead" husband, Joe (Richard Armitage), on their nanny cam. As Maya's world is turned upside down she is soon on a quest for answers that takes her on an unimaginable journey that no one could have predicted. If this series has somehow passed you by, make sure you watch it before Missing You, the next Harlan Coben adaptation which lands on Netflix in January. — Claire Crick

Abbott Elementary season 4 (US Hulu, UK not currently available)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (Image credit: Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

Abbott Elementary is a sitcom that's aging like fine wine. It somehow has gotten even better with Abbott Elementary season 4. Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti and Lisa Ann Walter have really hit their stride in the new episodes, and I couldn’t be happier that Gregory (Williams) and Janine (Brunson) are finally together after three seasons. I also appreciate the growth in the relationship between Janine and Ava (James), as they are less enemies and more frenemies these days. Oh, and I can’t talk enough about how much I’m enjoying the season 4 cold opens. The Wild Wild West line dance was my favorite. — Terrell Smith

A Man on the Inside (US/UK Netflix)

Ted Danson in A Man on the Inside (Image credit: Netflix)

This gentle sitcom, based on a documentary and created by bigshot TV producer Michael Schur, is about a retiree who gets a new lease on life when he goes undercover at a retirement home to investigate a stolen necklace. Ted Danson plays the lead role, reuniting with Schur after The Good Place. Like Schur’s other shows it’s less "laugh-out-loud" funny and more "warm smiles" funny, as Danson’s Charles blunders his way through being a private investigator. It’s also very sweet, especially towards the end when Danson begins to learn the lessons that his quest has imparted upon him. — Tom Bedford

One Day (US/UK Netflix)

Emma and Dexter in Netflix's One Day. (Image credit: Netflix)

One Day tells the story of students Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) and Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall) who meet for the first time on 15 July 1988, the day of their graduation. Based on the best-selling novel by David Nicholls, this series is binge-worthy TV at its very best as it follows Emma and Dexter on the same day, 15 July, as their lives intertwine over 20 years. After an unexpected start to their friendship, we see them grow, change, collide and repel throughout the decades and soon this love story comes to an ending that no one saw coming and will keep Emma and Dexter on your minds and in your hearts for years to come. — Claire Crick

Hacks season 3 (US Max, UK not available currently)

Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart in Hacks (Image credit: Jake Giles Netter/Max)

Hacks has been one of the best shows on TV since it premiered in 2021, but Hacks season 3 may have been its best yet. Not only did we Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) back together as Deborah pursues her dream job of a late night talk show gig, but Jimmy (Paul Downs) and Kayla (Megan Stalter) are proving to be just as hilarious a pair now that they're business partners; we also loved Kaitlin Olson's episode where she roasts Deborah. Throw in the new dynamic between Deborah and Ava revealed in the finale, the show just keeps getting better. — Michael Balderston

How to Die Alone (US Hulu, UK Disney Plus)

Natasha Rothwell, How to Die Alone (Image credit: Ian Watson/Hulu)

How to Die Alone is one of the better new comedies I’ve seen in the last two years. On occasion, it may be demure with the outright laughs, but it always held my attention. I appreciated Natasha Rothwell finally shining on center stage in a lead role, as she’s funny and layered. Additionally, as someone in his 30s, I was a fan of the heavy retrospective aspect of the series, as I was left questioning my own willingness to take more risks in life (not of the criminal variety like in the series). It’s my sincerest hope that How to Die Alone gets a renewal from Hulu and returns for a second season. — Terrell Smith

Interview with the Vampire season 2 (US AMC+, UK BBC iPlayer)

Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman and Delainey Hayles in Interview with the Vampire (Image credit: AMC)

After its wildly successful freshman season, fans waited with baited breath for Interview with the Vampire season 2 , hoping the sophomore season would be as good as the first. The second season was an absolute opus as Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia (Delainey Hayles) traveled to Europe to learn more about their vampiric kind. What followed was a thrilling season featuring tour de force performances from the entire cast as Louis and Claudia encounter the mysterious Armand and his Theatre des Vampires in Paris. There were so many brilliant performances, culminating in the trial at the end of the season that served as a bookend to the Interview with the Vampire portion of Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles and segueing into book two, The Vampire Lestat. — Sarabeth Pollock

Love Island USA season 6 (US Peacock, UK ITVX)

Ariana Madix, Love Island USA (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

It’s been a big year for Love Island USA season 6 and the numbers prove it. It was the number one reality series in the US on all streaming platforms according to NBCUniversal , and for good reason. The show provided must-watch entertainment on almost a daily basis and had the best casting that I've seen for the US franchise. I’m still applauding the romance that is Kordell and Serena, the season’s winners, and holding out hope the duo returns in some fashion to the reality TV realm. Plus, Adriana Madix was a great casting choice as host. She shines outside of Vanderpump Rules. — Terrell Smith

Ludwig (US coming to BritBox in 2025, UK BBC iPlayer)

(Image credit: BBC)

I've always enjoyed gentle crime dramas like Only Murders in the Building and Death in Paradise, so I was always going to try Ludwig and boy was it a lot of fun. In arguably 2024's best casting, David Mitchell plays a reclusive puzzle solver who turns detective when his identical twin brother goes missing. And when we say turn detective we mean literally as his twin is a cop, so Ludwig impersonates him! What could go wrong? Well, everything obviously! It's witty, and funny and draws you into Ludwig’s crazy world. It also boasts a great supporting cast including Anna Maxwell Martin as his sister-in-law. David Hollingsworth

Matlock (US CBS, UK Sky)

Kathy Bates, Matlock (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

CBS’ reimagined Matlock has so many great things going for it. It has the incomparable Kathy Bates in her last TV role, the writing on the show is brilliantly witty (as discussed in WTW’s Matlock review) and I enjoy the different plot twists with each new case. The series is arguably the best new drama of the fall. The only downside of the show is that it releases new episodes on Thursdays at 9 pm. Given the hour is also the home to 9-1-1 season 8 on ABC and Law & Order: SVU season 26 on NBC, my decision for live viewing is incredibly difficult with Matlock in the mix. — Terrell Smith

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (US/UK Prime Video)

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Image credit: David Lee/Prime Video)

I wasn’t sure what to expect from this TV adaptation of the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie movie, but it certainly wasn’t this! Starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith is a crime series about two strangers who have to pose as a married couple in order to carry out missions for a mysterious organization. We watch as they go on missions and develop their relationship together. The episodes have a deft mix of character drama and spy thrills, so you’re never left tired of relationship bickering or mindless action. The supporting cast is also impressive as it includes Paul Dano, Ron Perlman, Michaele Coel, John Turturro and Sarah Paulson. — Tom Bedford

Nobody Wants This (US/UK Netflix)

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This. (Image credit: Netflix)

Nobody Wants This is the perfect binge-worthy show that all fans of an easy-to-watch romcom have been waiting for. The Netflix original follows Kristen Bell as Joanne, an agnostic podcaster who has a knack for being rather unfiltered about her personal life. But when Joanne falls for a guy that she wouldn't necessarily label as her type, their whirlwind romance comes with more baggage than a transatlantic flight. But what makes Noah so different from the other men she's dated? Well, for starters, he's a rabbi. And, if that wasn't tricky enough for atheist Joanne, add in a tricky ex and an interfering family from hell and this is a romance that shouldn't work, but somehow really, really does. — Claire Crick

Rebus (US Viaplay, UK BBC iPlayer)

(Image credit: BBC)

I get the impression not everyone loved this latest adaption of Ian Rankin's work, but personally I loved Richard Rankin as the author's most famous creation, John Rebus. The twist here is Rebus is a younger man, recently divorced and demoted to Detective Sergeant. Rebus is torn when his brother Michael is dragged into the criminal world, leaving the cop wondering where his true loyalties lie. It’s a great crime drama and remains engrossing to the end. David Hollingsworth

Return to Paradise (US coming to BritBox 2025, UK BBC iPlayer)

(Image credit: BBC)

This Death in Paradise spin-off takes everything that's great about the original show and places it in Australia. Former Home and Away actress Anna Samson is wonderful as London Metropolitan police officer DI Mackenzie Clarke who's forced to return home. Mackenzie is awkward, funny and brilliant at solving Dolphin Cove’s surprisingly high murder rate. Death in Paradise fans will also enjoy a cameo by Ardal O'Hanlon as former top Saint Marie cop DI Jack Mooney. David Hollingsworth

Rivals (US Hulu, UK Disney Plus)

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

This racy eight-part adaptation of the bestselling Dame Jilly Cooper novel became one of the most talked about shows of 2024. Set during the 1980s in the fictional British county of Rutshire, the story centers around a long-term rivalry between ex-Olympic rider turned politician Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) and TV station controller Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant), who, along with their friends, family and neighbors, drip with ambition, desire and power. Packed with amazing 1980s fashions and career-best performances, Rivals steamed along to a cliffhanger conclusion, making us desperate for Rivals season 2… David Hollingsworth

Shetland season 9 (US BritBox, UK BBC iPlayer)

Ashley Jensen as Ruth Calder and Alison O’Donnell as Tosh in Shetland season 9. (Image credit: ITV)

Shetland season 9 sees Ashley Jensen return as DI Ruth Calder as she is once again thrown into another dark and distressing case that she fights to solve with her colleague and friend Tosh (Alison O’Donnell). This season sees the pair drawn into a deeply personal investigation for Tosh when her friend, Annie Bett, and her young son go missing and Tosh suspects something is seriously wrong. Soon two crimes that the police are working on seem to collide and the plot thickens as the body count on the eerily remote island of Shetland starts to stack up. This crime drama is leagues above the rest and will not only have you gripped from start to finish, but all that stunning scenery will have you searching holiday breaks to the Shetland Islands in no time! — Claire Crick

Shogun (US Hulu, UK Disney Plus)

Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai in Shogun (Image credit: Katie Yu/FX)

Shogun planted its flag early in 2024 as one of the best things and TV and it did not give up that distinction for the rest of the year. The historical epic set in 1600 Japan is one of then most incredibly made series since Game of Thrones, with the drama to match it. Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai deserve all of the plaudits coming to them for their nuanced and powerful performances. The show was so successful and so popular that they're continuing the series beyond the source material (TBD on when we're getting Shogun season 2). We'll see how that turns out, but on its own, Shogun was a must-watch show from 2024. — Michael Balderston

Those About to Die (US/UK Prime Video)

(Image credit: Peacock / Prime Video)

I can’t pretend that Those About to Die is high-falutin prestige series, but it’s a fun and silly watch that fans of Roman history will enjoy (and enjoy to nitpick). The show is about the various individuals and factions involved in the races at Rome’s Circus Maximus. We meet criminals trying to become established politicians, emperors’ sons trying to become emperor, expats trying to become racers and gladiators trying to survive. The cast includes Anthony Hopkins, as well as Iwan Eheon, Sara Martins, Gabriella Pession, Jojo Macari and Dimitri Leonidas. It’s trying to be Game of Thrones in Rome and while it misses that mark, I enjoyed how silly but fun lots of it felt (as well as the well-shot action). — Tom Bedford

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Liam Cunningham, Jess Hong and Sea Shimooka in 3 Body Problem (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix is known for ambitious projects, and 3 Body Problem is one of those ambitious projects. The sci-fi series, based on the series of books by Cixin Liu, is a lot to take in. The entire first season lays the groundwork for what’s to come in the next two seasons. Essentially, aliens are coming to earth and they’re not happy. The catch is that they won’t be here for another few centuries, so the people of earth have to figure out what to do about it. The first season spans decades, from a brilliant young political prisoner in 1960s China making first contact to an equally brilliant group of friends in the present day who must figure out ways to save humanity. There’s a lot of science and math and numbers, but when taken as a whole this is peak sci-fi and I’m eager to see how the story plays out. — Sarabeth Pollock

Tokyo Vice season 2 (US Max, UK BBC iPlayer)

Ken Watanabe and Ansel Elgort in Tokyo Vice (Image credit: James Lisle/Max)

I'm still a bit upset that Tokyo Vice season 2 is looking like the last we'll see of the excellent crime drama (Max officially cancelled the series, so another network/streamer would need to save it). Over two seasons we watched as American journalist Jake Adelstein (Ansel Elgort) cut his teeth working the crime beat for a Tokyo newspaper, bringing him into the dangerous world of the yakuza. Things ratcheted up in season 2 for Jake and all of the characters that we've come to know and love. And while things ended in a place that serves just fine as a series ender, there's definitely feels like there's still story to tell, and if it was as good as Tokyo Vice season 2 not getting it would be a loss for all of us. — Michael Balderston