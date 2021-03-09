Apple TV+'s 'Last Days of Ptolemy Grey' adds Dominique Fishback to growing cast

Dominique Fishback is set to star alongside Samuel L. Jackson in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, an Apple Studios’ adaptation of the best-selling novel by Walter Mosley. Ramin Bahrani, who wrote and directed the Netflix drama White Tiger, has come aboard to direct and executive produce the limited series. Mosley will adapt his novel for the screen.

Samuel Jackson will star as Ptolemy Grey, a 91-year-old man forgotten by his family, by his friends, by even himself. Grey is on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia. He experiences a seismic shift when he’s given the monumental opportunity to regain his memories briefly. Grey uses this precious and fleeting lucidity to solve his nephew’s death and come to terms with his past.

Dominique Fishback will star as Robyn, a friend of the family who helps Ptolemy. She recently received a BAFTA nomination for her work in Judas and the Black Messiah. Bahrani also received a nomination for best-adapted screenplay for White Tiger, his drama about an Indian driver doing whatever it takes to achieve success. His other credits include 99 Homes, with Andrew Garfield and Michael Shannon, and Fahrenheit 451 with Michael B. Jordan.

Along with starring in Ptolemy's Last Days, Samuel Jackson will serve as executive producer alongside Bahrani. David Levine and Eli Selden will executive produce the project for Anonymous Content, along with Diane Houslin and Mosley. LaTanya Richardson Jackson will also executive produce.

Ptolemy Grey marks Jackson’s second partnership for Apple TV+ following last year’s drama, The Banker. The project is also the latest collaboration between Apple and Anonymous Content and joins projects such as Peabody Award–winning Dickinson and the Emmy-Award nominated limited series Defending Jacob.