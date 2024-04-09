Are The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless on today, April 9?

If you're a soaps fan, you might be surprised to find that The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless have been pre-empted today, April 9, or tomorrow, April 10. Here's what you need to know.

The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless will air with a new episode for some viewers as usual, but for viewers on the West Coast or in areas where the soaps come on later in the day, you'll have to either tune in on Paramount Plus or via the CBS website to watch.

The schedule change is due to UEFA Champions League Soccer matches. Coverage begins at 2 pm ET/11 am PT with the UEFA Champions League Today pre-game show, and the match begins at 3 pm ET/12 pm PT. In the April 9 match, Arsenal takes on Bayern Munich in Leg 1 of the quarterfinals, live from Emirates Stadium in London.

This is a big week for soaps, especially The Bold and the Beautiful, where Deacon (Sean Kanan) is trying to figure out whether Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is still alive after seeing 10 toes on the body that was being cremated. Without proof, Deacon has to convince someone, anyone, of what he saw. This is a tall order because everyone has put Sheila behind them and moved on with their lives.

Here is the episode description for the April 9 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful: "Steffy asks Finn about Sheila's memorial. Luna gets anxious when Hope announces her line's new design partners. Deacon drops an implausible theory at Finn."

And here is the episode description for The Young and the Restless: "Nikki breaks a promise to Victor, Daniel asks Lily for a second chance, and The Abbotts work together to help Ashley."

The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.