Are there new episodes of The Rookie, The Good Doctor and Will Trent tonight, March 12?

It was less than a month ago when TV fans were celebrating the return of ABC's hit dramas The Rookie season 6, The Good Doctor season 7 and Will Trent season 2. After a long hiatus between the previous season and the new one of each series due to the most recent strikes in Hollywood, viewers were excited to see brand-new episodes start airing on February 20. So are new episodes going to air on Tuesday, March 12? Sadly, no.

The powers that be at ABC have decided not to air new episodes of the Tuesday dramas. Instead, reruns of the most recent season premieres of each series will air on March 12, starting at 8 pm ET/PT with Will Trent season 2, followed by The Rookie season 6 at 9 pm ET/PT and The Good Doctor season 7 at 10 pm ET/PT.

As of publication, we don't have an official reason for why new episodes won't be airing, but considering all network shows will have abbreviated seasons due to the previously mentioned strikes, our guess is that ABC is trying to stretch the current seasons so they last until the usual April/May timeframe.

In some good news for The Good Doctor fans, season 7 picks back up with a new episode next week. The episode titled "Critical Support" airs on March 19, at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC. Here is a synopsis of what’s to come:

"Shaun continues to be tested by Charlie when their newest case prompts her incessant stream of questions -- all in pursuit of an answer. Morgan struggles on who to name as guardian for Baby Eden should anything happen to her."

Fans of Will Trent and The Rookie will have to wait a little longer to find out what happens next in the respective series, as they won’t return with new episodes until March 26. The next new episode of Will Trent is titled "It's Easier to Handcuff a Human Being," and the next new episode of The Rookie is titled "Training Day." There are no descriptions for the episodes at this time.

Lastly, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention that this week marks the highly-anticipated arrival of the season premieres for Grey’s Anatomy season 20, Station 19 season 7 and 9-1-1 season 7 all on ABC on Thursday, March 14.

Don’t forget, if you miss new episodes of any ABC series, you can start streaming them on Hulu the next day.