'Assembled' takes us behind the scenes of 'WandaVision' on March 12

Disney just announced Assembled, a series of documentaries that will delve deep into how Marvel Studios brought the MCU to life. Disney has already given the same treatment to The Mandalorian and Frozen 2, with behind-the-scenes documentaries for both available to stream on Disney+.

The first episode of Assembled is a special purely devoted to WandaVision. Assembled: The Making of WandaVision will join Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and WandaVision’s creative team and pull back the curtain on how they brought the acclaimed series to life.

The announcement was made on Twitter, and you can see that tweet below:

.@MarvelStudios' ASSEMBLED, a new documentary series of specials, goes behind the scenes of the series and movies of the MCU. The first special, ASSEMBLED: The Making of #WandaVision, is streaming March 12 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/iLX2cPdMcZFebruary 16, 2021

Here's how Marvel described Assembled: The Making of WandaVision:

‘Learn how the production’s surprising concept took shape by drawing inspiration from classic sitcoms. Witness how the crew went to great lengths to emulate various filmmaking methods used during the early years of television. Discover the unique challenges and ultimate rewards of performing an entire episode in front of a live studio audience. Spend time with exciting newcomers to the MCU, such as Teyonah Parris and Kathryn Hahn, along with returning favorites like Kat Dennings and Randall Park.’

Assembled: The Making of WandaVision will air exclusively on Disney+ on March 12, just one week after WandaVision ends. This fills the gap left between WandaVision's conclusion and the return of Bucky and Sam Wilson in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Future episodes of Assembled will take a look at other MCU shows like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, and the long-awaited Black Widow movie, too. Expect exclusive on-set footage and interviews with filmmakers and stars like Jeremy Renner and Scarlett Johansson along the way.

Each additional instalment of Assembled will land on Disney+ after MCU movies hit theatres, or when MCU shows finish a season on Disney+.