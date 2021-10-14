BBC addresses the future of 'Call the Midwife'

The BBC has responded to fears that Call the Midwife could be leaving the broadcaster or axed due to Netflix’s signing of a lease deal at Longcross Studios, the studios in which the series is filmed.

The lack of studio availability and the recent signing sparked concerns for fans that the show could be moved or scrapped, with reports earlier this year that Netflix had an interest in the series.

However, Call the Midwife viewers will be relieved to hear that the hit period drama will not be going anywhere after Piers Wenger, the controller of BBC drama commissioning, addressed viewers worries about the show’s future.

He revealed to Whattowatch.com and other press at a recent Q&A that: “[Call the Midwife] will be made – we're not going to stop making it just because we don't have access to studio space.”

“More generally, of course, it's such a huge problem and lack of availability drives up costs and that is something that we are really feeling the impact of. Dramas are costing so much more than they were costing five years ago."

The BBC were adamant that the reports of Netflix’s interest to ‘poach’ the series were false. According to Digital Spy, a spokesperson in May shared that: “This is categorically untrue and Call the Midwife will remain a BBC commissioned series.”

The cast of the 1950s midwifery drama has been busy filming the highly anticipated 2021 Christmas special. Last year, the Christmas special won the BBC’s Christmas Day ratings with 5.4 million viewers, making it the most popular show on Christmas Day.

Call the Midwife Season 11 will air on BBC One in 2022. Call the Midwife seasons 1-10 is currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer.