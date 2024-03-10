BBC bosses DENY reports that Casualty is ending
A Casualty spokesperson says the medical drama "isn't going anywhere"
Recently rumours have been swirling that Casualty could come to an end after its 40th season - a move that would no doubt devastate fans.
However, Casualty bosses have put the record straight, assuring that the medical drama "isn't going anywhere".
A spokesperson for the BBC told Digital Spy, "Casualty isn't going anywhere, the latest recommission is simply part of the normal business cycle."
The publication also reported that Casualty has been on 'a traditional cycle of rolling commissions'.
The statement comes after The Sun reported that the Casualty cast and crew had been warned that show bosses are going to scrap the popular drama after its 40th season. With such a loyal following, there is no doubt this would cause uproar.
A source reportedly told the publication, "Never mind on life support, it feels like Casualty has now received its death warrant. The official messaging is that all is well because the show was recently recommissioned for two more years.
"But when that new round of contracts were signed, the feedback was 'two years, then we’re done'. To be honest, no one was very surprised. The writing has been on the wall for a while now."
These concerns come after fellow BBC medical show Doctors was recently decommissioned after 23 years on air, while spin-off show Holby City was axed in 2022.
In this week's instalment of Casualty (which aired Saturday 9th March) we began saying goodbye to much-loved character Charlie Fairhead as his shocking exit plan began to unfold.
Tune in next week to see how Charlie's fate will be sealed.
Tune in next week on Saturday 16th March to find out what's next in store for the residents of Holby ED.
Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.
Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on the day the show airs on BBC iPlayer.
