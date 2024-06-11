BBC One reveals details of Michael Mosley special to air on Friday

BBC One will air a special tribute show to Dr Michael Mosley, the TV presenter who recently died aged 67 while on holiday in Greece.

This Friday at 8 pm on BBC One the BBC will screen Michael Mosley — The Doctor Who Changed Britain, in a change to its previously announced schedule. Originally the BBC had been due to air a repeat of Would I Lie To You? (see our TV guide for full listings).

The BBC says of the special: "Michael Mosley transformed the lives of millions of people. In this programme for BBC One and iPlayer we look back at an extraordinary broadcasting career which spanned almost 40 years.

"Fronting series such as Trust Me I'm a Doctor and the hit podcast 'Just One Thing', Michael used his warm, often funny approach to deliver important, life-changing health messages.

"He started behind the scenes, as an award-winning Science Journalist and Producer, before becoming a much-loved Presenter. His programmes have made a lasting impact on the nation’s health habits from intermittent fasting to the benefits of a cold shower.

"Michael also shared his own struggles with audiences world-wide; as a chronic insomniac he made programmes about sleep and, ever curious, he would also go to extremes in the pursuit of science, even infecting himself with a tapeworm. Celebrating Michael's career, this programme marks the enormous impact he made, touching the lives of so many."

Also on Friday at 11 am on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds, the BBC will broadcast There's Only One Michael Mosley. It will feature the last interview with Michael, which took place in the BBC tent as part of the Hay Festival on Saturday, May 25 2024. The BBC says: "In the interview 'How To Live A Good Life' with Professor Paul Bloom for BBC Radio 4, Michael sets out to explore the latest studies on how to make the best of the life we have and comes up with Just One Thing we can all put into practise.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The interview sees Michael at his best, full of warmth, insight and thoroughly enjoying his time with the audience."

Michael’s body was found on Sunday on the Greek Island of Symi four days after he went missing while on holiday. Shows featuring Michael can be found on BBC iPlayer including a 2022 Horizon about sleeping.