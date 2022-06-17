Wasted guests drive Below Deck Down Under crew nuts with drunk antics

By published

This charter was a rough one for the Below Deck Down Under crew, who had to deal with increasingly sloshed charter guests

Below Deck Down Under crew
(Image credit: Peacock)

The Below Deck Down Under crew has had their fair share of wild vacationers, from the demanding charter guests of Below Deck Down Under episode 5 who wanted to restyle the yacht to their taste, to last week's primary, Jourdi, who snogged deckhand Culver Bradbury during a night out.

But the Thalassa crew might have just gotten their drunkest guests yet during the penultimate episode of Below Deck Down Under season 1, thanks to primary Charity King — who is celebrating her "recent marriage, the launch of her new company, her birthday AND Gay Pride Month," per her very detailed preference sheet — and her margarita-loving girlfriends.

"We are some thirsty bitches!" the group, clad in matching white frocks, announces before boarding the super yacht. And they weren't joking. On the first afternoon of their voyage, the guests order round after round of spicy margaritas, regular margaritas, lychee martinis, apple martinis — you name it, they drank it. 

The bikini-clad girls rope the male deckhands into joining them down the boat's slide and onto the back of jet skis. "I've never had a charter like this," says deckhand Benny Crawley in a confessional. "Let's just say it would be easy to get in trouble with these girls... you've got to hold 'em back with metaphorical sticks."

The liquored-up messiness makes its way into the interior, where one of the clients spills an espresso martini all over the carpet of their absolutely trashed guest cabins. "God, these people are so hectic!" chief stew Aesha Scott exclaims. 

"These guests drink so much, you can smell it in their breath," second stew Tumi Mhlongo says in a confessional. By the time evening rolls around, the charter guests are substantially sloshed. "If they make it through dinner, I'll be shocked," Tumi tells the interior crew. 

The gals do eventually make it to the dinner table, but not before wandering into the galley kitchen to annoy Chef Nate Post while he's working. "I really need to perform tonight, to start the charter on a good note, but if you have guests this intoxicated, you never know what's going to happen. It may very well be a sh*tshow," Nate worries in a talking head. "I think they're going to enjoy [the meal] if they're, you know, awake." 

Some of the guests spend more time making out with each other at dinner and flirting with Captain Jason Chambers than actually eating the meal in front of them. "Poor Nate has put so much time and effort into these beautiful dishes, and everyone is so drunk, no one gives a f*ck," Aesha says. 

Two guests went rogue and mosied into the captain's seat of the boat, honking the yacht's horn and shouting "Titanic!" and "Full steam ahead!" Naturally, Captain Jason lightly admonishes them and guides them to their rooms. "I've been a captain for a long time and I've had to deal with a lot of drunken guests, and, you know, there's an art to it," he says. "It's a bit of a mind trick. You coerce them into the exit, you make them think it's their idea."

Though captain does add the next morning: "I wanted to lock my door last night." 

Below Deck Down Under crew "spiraling" because of wasted guests:

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more

Below Deck Down Under is a Peacock Original series. Those wishing to watch episodes of the show will have to subscribe to Peacock Premium, which offers either a $4.99 ad-supported or $9.99 ad-free plan.

Fans in the UK hoping to watch Below Deck Down Under just need to make sure they are subscribed to either Sky TV or NOW TV as both platforms provide subscribers access to Peacock content. 

Christina Izzo
Christina Izzo

Christina Izzo is the Deputy Editor of My Imperfect Life. More generally, she is a writer-editor covering food and drink, travel, lifestyle and culture in New York City. She was previously the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. 


When she’s not doing all that, she can probably be found eating cheese somewhere. 