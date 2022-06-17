Wasted guests drive Below Deck Down Under crew nuts with drunk antics

The Below Deck Down Under crew has had their fair share of wild vacationers, from the demanding charter guests of Below Deck Down Under episode 5 who wanted to restyle the yacht to their taste, to last week's primary, Jourdi, who snogged deckhand Culver Bradbury during a night out.



But the Thalassa crew might have just gotten their drunkest guests yet during the penultimate episode of Below Deck Down Under season 1, thanks to primary Charity King — who is celebrating her "recent marriage, the launch of her new company, her birthday AND Gay Pride Month," per her very detailed preference sheet — and her margarita-loving girlfriends.

"We are some thirsty bitches!" the group, clad in matching white frocks, announces before boarding the super yacht. And they weren't joking. On the first afternoon of their voyage, the guests order round after round of spicy margaritas, regular margaritas, lychee martinis, apple martinis — you name it, they drank it.

The bikini-clad girls rope the male deckhands into joining them down the boat's slide and onto the back of jet skis. "I've never had a charter like this," says deckhand Benny Crawley in a confessional. "Let's just say it would be easy to get in trouble with these girls... you've got to hold 'em back with metaphorical sticks."

The liquored-up messiness makes its way into the interior, where one of the clients spills an espresso martini all over the carpet of their absolutely trashed guest cabins. "God, these people are so hectic!" chief stew Aesha Scott exclaims.

"These guests drink so much, you can smell it in their breath," second stew Tumi Mhlongo says in a confessional. By the time evening rolls around, the charter guests are substantially sloshed. "If they make it through dinner, I'll be shocked," Tumi tells the interior crew.

The gals do eventually make it to the dinner table, but not before wandering into the galley kitchen to annoy Chef Nate Post while he's working. "I really need to perform tonight, to start the charter on a good note, but if you have guests this intoxicated, you never know what's going to happen. It may very well be a sh*tshow," Nate worries in a talking head. "I think they're going to enjoy [the meal] if they're, you know, awake."

Some of the guests spend more time making out with each other at dinner and flirting with Captain Jason Chambers than actually eating the meal in front of them. "Poor Nate has put so much time and effort into these beautiful dishes, and everyone is so drunk, no one gives a f*ck," Aesha says.

Two guests went rogue and mosied into the captain's seat of the boat, honking the yacht's horn and shouting "Titanic!" and "Full steam ahead!" Naturally, Captain Jason lightly admonishes them and guides them to their rooms. "I've been a captain for a long time and I've had to deal with a lot of drunken guests, and, you know, there's an art to it," he says. "It's a bit of a mind trick. You coerce them into the exit, you make them think it's their idea."

Though captain does add the next morning: "I wanted to lock my door last night."

Below Deck Down Under crew "spiraling" because of wasted guests:

These drunk women just honked the yacht horn!!!!! ☠️ #belowdeck #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/ujVfpSZmcQJune 17, 2022 See more

Yikes this charter is already spiraling and it's been five minutes #BelowDeckDownUnderJune 17, 2022 See more

Oh wow the whole cast is spiraling 🫣 #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/uffZok4y3EJune 17, 2022 See more

For a group of vegans, the charter guests are always drunk. #BelowDeckDownUnderJune 17, 2022 See more

These guests are treating this yacht like they’re in a frat house. Capt. Lee would not have tolerated them going to the bridge. #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/jFbv9VrOYWJune 16, 2022 See more

These guests aren’t just drunk, they are DRUNK drunk. #BelowDeckDownUnderJune 16, 2022 See more

I already hate these guests. 🙄😒 #BelowDeckDownUnderJune 16, 2022 See more

You just know the charter guests are going to be extra when they show up in matching outfits #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/j1Q8Gd0mqaJune 16, 2022 See more

These charter guests should have just been served pizza, wings and pretzels. #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/LHUdk3bSEQJune 17, 2022 See more

I’m cryin 😭 the way the lady fell off the jet ski #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/SNas36DsQbJune 17, 2022 See more

OH MY GOD THEY ARE ON THE BRIDGE??These guests are out of control. #BelowDeckDownUnderJune 17, 2022 See more

Definitely the worst charter guests of the season. Joshua, Pets, Kristen, Jessica… the rest… all just awful!And so disgusting! Haven’t even been there a day and their rooms look like a hurricane hit em! Pigs all around!#GodThesePeople#BelowDeckDownUnder🛥🛥🛥🛥🛥June 17, 2022 See more

#BelowDeckDownUnder These chicks are going to break the boatJune 17, 2022 See more

I wonder if any of the guests watch the shows they were on and if they are embarrassed by their behavior. Most of them are absolutely ridiculous😂😂😂 #BelowDeckDownUnderJune 16, 2022 See more

Below Deck Down Under is a Peacock Original series. Those wishing to watch episodes of the show will have to subscribe to Peacock Premium, which offers either a $4.99 ad-supported or $9.99 ad-free plan.

Fans in the UK hoping to watch Below Deck Down Under just need to make sure they are subscribed to either Sky TV or NOW TV as both platforms provide subscribers access to Peacock content.