Fans dub this season's Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast 'best ever' after finale

We're not the only ones sad to see Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 end — viewers were quick to take to social media after this week's finale episode to pour one out (albeit not from a magnum of Veuve Cliquot) for who they're calling the "best crew ever" in the history of the Below Deck franchise.

The end of this charter season has Below Deck devotees questioning which season 3 crew members we'll be seeing when the Parsifal III opens its sails yet again, and Monday night's finale gave us some clues.

We can safely rule in first mate Gary King, who, like the end of last season, stayed aboard with Captain Glenn Shepherd for the boat's crossing after filming. We'd also put money on the return of beloved chief stew Daisy Kelliher, if only so fans could get more intel about all those Gary and Daisy dating rumors. And we wouldn't be surprised if chief engineer, resident voice of reason and fellow Sailing Yacht season 2 alum Colin MacRae joins the flirty twosome if the show comes back for a fourth season.

However, the third member of the boys' "Giggle Club," chef Marcos Spaziani — whose cooking skills, disposition and work ethic scored the crew their biggest tip of the season — is not looking like a safe bet for Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4.

Despite being the clear fan favorite of all this season's newcomers, Spaziani reveals to Captain Glenn in the finale episode that he received news from his business partner that an investor is interested in opening a restaurant with them. That restaurant is Marlou in downtown Los Angeles, which according to Instagram is keeping Spaziani busy. Too busy to join his Below Deck buddies next time around? We'll just have to stay tuned.

Multiple crewmates departed the Parsifal III early, one of their own accord and one terminated by Captain Glenn: second stew Gabriela Barragan and deckhand Tom Pearson. It will be interesting to see if the two newbies are given a second chance at reality TV stardom, or if they're both gone with the wind.

Fans praise season 3 Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast:

Here's who Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans want to see return next season:

100% new fave #BelowDeck cast combo. Also everyone on #BelowDeckSailingYacht owes at least 50% of this season’s tip to @marcosspaziani.Best chef in the history of the show. Hands down. https://t.co/GRoHtLcrzuJune 22, 2022 See more

#BelowDeckSailingYacht @BelowDeckSailng Best cast ever in below deck @bravotv @Andy @daisykelliher87June 21, 2022 See more

One of the best season ever in the history of #BelowDeckSailingYacht #belowdecksailing !! Great group of ppl. Excellent Captain. I really enjoyed watching all this. Great crew. 🫶🙌👏🥳🤩❤️💖 thank you very much. I enjoyed this boat more than any other.June 21, 2022 See more

The way I love these four… #BelowDeckSailingYacht is definitely the best #BelowDeck franchise because of them pic.twitter.com/7rSR2a2QeQJune 14, 2022 See more

This season’s #BelowDeckSailingYacht was the best bravo television in yearsJune 21, 2022 See more

Marcos might be the best chef in any Below Deck franchise so far. Hope to see him, Daisy, Colin and Gary again on S4. #BelowDeckSailingYacht #belowdecksailingJune 21, 2022 See more

Daisy is hands down the best chief stew across all below deck series... across them all.... #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/zucm9etqbKJune 21, 2022 See more

This season 3 of #BelowDeckSailingYacht might be the best season of the #BelowDeck franchise yet. Great, entertaining and professional crew. Loads of laughs. Gary, Colin, Daisy and Marcos are the awesome foursome. 😂👍June 21, 2022 See more

The entire crew this season were the best ever. I could watch this group of amazing people every season. Captain Glenn rocks. #BelowDeckSailingYachtJune 21, 2022 See more

I've watched a ton of Below Deck and I think the core group of Glenn, Gary, Daisy, and Colin is the best it is. Don't mess it up Bravo. #BelowDeckSailingYacht #belowdeckJune 21, 2022 See more

I know I already said this but for real Marcos is the best chef they have everrrr had on any below deck season I have watched! #belowdecksailing #BelowDeckSailingYachtJune 21, 2022 See more

I just adore Capt. Glenn. Hands down the best captain, he’s kind, he’s chill, his crew respect him w/out fearing him, he’s just a good man. #BelowDeckSailingYachtJune 21, 2022 See more

This was the best #BelowDeckSailingYacht crew ever.June 21, 2022 See more

Colin’s the best. He loves drama, but wants no part of it. Very relatable. #BelowDeckSailingYachtJune 21, 2022 See more

Hey #BelowDeck and #BelowDeckMed, TAKE NOTES!!!! #BelowDeckSailingYacht’s season was the best season of all time! (In my opinion. Literally beats Below Deck S3) #BelowDeckSailingJune 21, 2022 See more

Marcos is best chef ever & of the whole franchise. Good luck to him with his new restaurant & all future endeavors. Bravo maybe you can do an all star special with the best of the best/fan favorites.#BelowDeckSailingYachtJune 21, 2022 See more

This crew was the best of all 3 shows !’ #daisy #ashley #scarlet #kelsi #barnabyjones lol #gary #colin #marcus #BelowDeckSailingYacht especially #captainglenn!! I’m gonna 😢 miss you!! #kelsi❤️ #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/gjXVxNmyUlJune 20, 2022 See more

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 premiered on Monday, February 21. New episodes continue to air on Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo TV in the US. Episodes are available the next day in the UK on Hayu (opens in new tab), which can be included as part of a Prime Video subscription.