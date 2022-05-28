Fans crush on Marcos and Colin from Below Deck Sailing Yacht, but it's no to Gary
Viewers say 'stop falling for Gary’s “charm”, Marcos is right there!'
First mate, Gary King has been plenty busy during Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3. Not just with waiting on exhausting guests like Dr. Nichols and Charles Sanders, but with schmoozing on the stewardesses of the Parsifal III. Yes, we mean all of the stewardesses.
King has gotten amorous with chief stew Daisy Kelliher in the hot tub, had a snuggle session in bed with departed second stew Gabriela Barragan, may or may not have had sex with third stew Ashley Marti and is now putting the moves on Gabby's replacement, Scarlett Bentley, laying one on her in the laundry room in the middle of the day. (Deckhand Kelsie Goglia has so far managed not to get caught in King's flirty web.)
It's certainly a lot of action for one man alone, and it's been the cause of crew drama for much of the season, including this May 23 episode. When Gary suggests that Scarlett be assigned tender detail to "help serve drinks to the guests," Daisy sees through his proposal as a ploy to spend more time flirting with the newest crew member.
Gary gets defensive, saying that he only has the guests' best interest in mind, so Daisy takes it upon herself to personally cover beverage duty on the tender and sends Scarlett down to do cabins, far away from Gazza. While the two later make up and chummily hug, Scarlett looks on and says in a confessional that she gets "a vibe" from Daisy that she, too, is thirsting for Gary.
That Gary-focused thirst is a mystery for Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers. Many fans taking to social media to question why the long-haired South African has had his pick of the ladies on board when prime candidates like chef Marcos Spaziani and chief engineer Colin MacRae are in the mix. (For the record, although Marcos was single during filming, MacRae has had a girlfriend during his entire Below Deck tenure.) Here's what fans are saying on Twitter:
I know the world is terrible right now, but Below Deck Sailing Yacht helps somehow? Anyway, why would anyone go for Gary when Colin and Marcos are_Right There_#BelowDeckSailingYachtMay 24, 2022
Am I missing something? How is he the trade of the boat? I just don’t get the allure of Gary King. Anyone else? #BelowDeckSailingYacht #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/6D5QBvDAPaMay 24, 2022
It’s wild how Marcos and Colin are treated like chopped liver by the women working on the boat. 😆 #BelowDeckSailingMay 24, 2022
I can see scrapping over Marcos. But Gary?!?! Nahhhh #BelowDeckSailingYachtMay 24, 2022
At this point I'm only watching #BelowDeckSailingYacht for Chef MarcosMay 24, 2022
All these women getting mad over Gary is so puzzling #BelowDeckSailingYachtMay 24, 2022
Finally some guests who appreciate the hotness of Marcos. #BelowDeckSailingYachtMay 24, 2022
The women on charter LOVE Marcos. The women on the crew love Gary. it's just that simple. #belowdeck #belowdecksailing #BelowDeckSailingYachtMay 24, 2022
Why do all these girls thirst over Gary when there are these two other fine men on board?! #belowdecksailing #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/UyLQWOodkwMay 24, 2022
