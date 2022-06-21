Gary and Daisy Below Deck dating rumors are on the rise after that Sailing Yacht finale

What a journey, folks: Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 has come to an end, but those Gary and Daisy Below Deck dating rumors are living on thanks to a tension-filled finale episode between the Parsifal III's first mate and chief stew.

The crew had plenty to celebrate in this last regular episode of season 3 (don't fret —a reunion episode will take place next week), scoring a $20,000 tip and a magnum of Veuve Cliquot for the boat's final charter and a whopping $160,500 in total gratuity over the entire charter season. And yet only one thing is on anyone's mind: is Gary heading to Daisy or Scarlett's bed?

Yes, crewmates and viewers alike are curious about the messy love triangle (quadrangle if you count newly promoted "lead stew" Ashley Marti) between Daisy Kelliher, Gary King and third stew Scarlett Bentley, but it looks like after weeks of will-they, won't-they, Gary's eyes are zoom-focused on Daisy in this week's episode.

During the last crew supper, Gary reveals that his high moment of the season is his relationship with Daisy. "Coming up from last season, we’ve just got along like a house on fire, and you and I are closer than ever and it’s meant a lot to me," Gary says. Kelliher reveals that her high was the waterfront wedding from last week's Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 episode 16, telling the group: "It honestly made me feel like there might be true love out there. "Hello? Hello!" Gary jokingly yells from the other end of the table.

When later asked by deckhand Barnaby Birkbeck about her current status with Gary, Daisy asserts she hasn't slept with Gary. However, that doesn't stop the chief stew from engaging in some serious flirtation with the first mate when the crew returns to the boat for a little hot-tub action.

"So for once, can me and you, one time in our life..." Daisy starts. "Have sex?" Gary jokingly replies quickly. "Where are we meeting? Starboard or port? You tell me."

The flirty comments continue between the tipsy twosome until Gary tells her "You change into something dry and then we're gonna go sleep in the guest cabin and spoon," but not before carrying Daisy into her cabin and laying down in bed with her. Daisy's roommate, deckhand Kelsie Goglia, walks in and ends the amorous moment. "I have no clue what's going on but I'm hoping they move out of my way soon so I can go to sleep," she says in a confessional.

"Mine and Gary's relationship is so complicated, I don't think we actually feel anything for each other," Daisy later tells Kelsie. "I'm glad everyone went to bed."

Only a few short hours later, Captain Glenn is waking up the crew to clean his galley kitchen (you don't even want to know what food-related mess Ashley got up to), pack their bags and deboard the boat. Everyone emotionally says their goodbyes, with producers naturally leaving Gary and Daisy's farewell for last, the former telling the latter: "I want our relationship to keep growing and growing."

"I think my relationship with Daisy has come a long way from last season," King says in a confessional. "The sexual tension is undeniable...maybe one day."

Here's to next season!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been shown every Monday at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo in the US and on Hayu (opens in new tab) the next day in the UK.