Beyond Paradise shares behind-the-scenes first look at season 2

Beyond Paradise season 2 has got an exciting update as filming has officially commenced on the project — and now we have our first image.

Taking to Instagram the official Beyond Paradise account teased that they were back filming on location along with a picture of a clapperboard with the caption: "We're back in Shipton Abbott! 🦆 Filming has begun on series 2 of #BeyondParadise!"

The series is being filmed on location in Cornwall, with Looe doubling up as the show's fictional Devon town of Shipton Abbott, where DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) relocated in the spin-off series.

Right now, we don't have specific plot details for Beyond Paradise season 2, but we're expecting things to pick up soon after the shocking season 1 cliffhanger which left fans devastated.

In the finale, we saw Humphrey left heartbroken after splitting from fiancee Martha Lloyd (Sally Davis). The two were struggling to have a baby, and Martha decided she didn't want another round of IVF.

Worrying she was standing in Humphrey's way since he really wanted to be a parent, Martha calls things off. But will Beyond Paradise season 2 show them mending their relationship, or is it over for good?

Right now, we don't know, but hopefully the BBC will release some more plot details now that filming is officially happening in Cornwall. We'll just have to be patient.

Speaking about the upcoming series in a press release, Kris Marshall said: "I'm beyond excited to have begun filming the second series of Beyond Paradise.

"'Shipton Abbott' is such a wonderful location to call home for a while and it's a delight to join up with my fellow police team for another batch of weird and wonderful cases, and to see what's in store for Humphrey and Martha in the next chapter of their lives."

We know that there'll be six new episodes in Beyond Paradise season 2 and that it's getting a first-ever Christmas special, following in the footsteps of the main series Death in Paradise.

So there's plenty to look forward to, and it's already looking like Christmas TV will be promising when the Beyond Paradise special rolls around!

Beyond Paradise and Death in Paradise both air on BBC One, with episodes also available on BBC iPlayer.