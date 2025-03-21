Beyond the Gates spoilers: week of March 24-28

There's a lot of drama in Fairmont Crest on Beyond the Gates as we head into the last full week of March. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of March 24-28.

Below you will find Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of March 24 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 24

"Joey gets into business with Vanessa; Jacob causes trouble for Marcel; Chelsea considers her pivot from model to designer; and Kat and Tomas grow closer."

Tuesday, March 25

"Dani struggles emotionally; Vernon confronts Martin; Chelsea reveals her plans; and Naomi makes a big decision."

Wednesday, March 26

"Dani reacts to Chelsea’s confession; Bill challenges Naomi; Tomas confides in Kat; and Smitty wonders what else Martin is hiding from him."

Thursday, March 27

"Leslie tries to help Eva; Kat hatches a scheme of her own; Martin and the family worry about Tyrell; Smitty confronts Martin; and Marcel is nice to Jacob…too nice."

Friday, March 28

"Vanessa is suspicious of Doug and Joey; Leslie and Ted go head-to-head; Kat sets a trap for Eva; and Tyrell confides in Samantha."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Fairmont Crest, here is a look back at Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of March 17, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 17: "Pam helps Dani clean up her mess; Hayley confronts Dani; Ashley and Derek get things back on track; and Dani and Andre lean on each other."

Tuesday, March 18: "Naomi gets a case that might be too close to home; Kat gets territorial; and Jacob and Marcel go on a stakeout."

Wednesday, March 19: "Andre finds Dani; Ted and Nicole make anniversary plans; Leslie schemes with Eva; and Ashley vents to Jan about her situation with Derek and Andre."

Thursday, March 20: No episode aired due to March Madness coverage

Friday, March 21: "Nicole suspects Dani is up to something, Kat and Tomas heat things up, and Andre tries to hide his interest in Ashley."

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.