General Hospital spoilers: week of March 24-28

There's lots of drama in Port Charles this week. If you want to see what's coming up this week or if you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 24-28.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 24, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 24

"Jason issues an ultimatum. Valentin makes a request of Alexis. Portia and Nina connect. Lucas confides in Elizabeth. Drew reassures Willow."

Tuesday, March 25

"Carly and Brennan discuss their future. Ava gets the upper hand. Liz seeks information from Ric. Tracy grills Brook Lynn. Ned reveals his plan. "

Wednesday, March 26

"Lulu makes an admission. Kristina is on the warpath. Ava briefs Ric. Jordan questions Curtis. Laura and Ezra clash. "

Thursday, March 27

"Lucky surprises Elizabeth. Jason is wary. Felicia puts Sasha on the spot. Jordan opens up to Isaiah. Alexis summons Ric to her office."

Friday, March 28

"Anna reflects on her past. Liz and Tracy discuss Drew. Emma takes drastic action. Ava issues a threat. Kristina regrets her decision."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of March 17, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 17: "Carly is in danger. Sonny and Jason brainstorm. Valentin makes a miscalculation. Chase’s world is rocked. Trina receives a gift from Kai."

Tuesday, March 18: "Sasha levels with Jason. Josslyn gets a reality check. Lucas is mortified. Chase is faced with a dilemma. Valentin offers information."

Wednesday, March 19: "Sonny gets bad news. Nina makes an offer to Willow. Anna has an unpleasant realization. Brennan is on the warpath. Laura is persuasive."

Thursday, March 20: "Sonny and Laura reconnect. Brook Lynn confronts Lois. Jason issues a warning. Anna is insistent. Lulu is taken aback."

Friday, March 21: "Elizabeth and Lucky discuss their relationship. Nina has misgivings. Portia briefs Ava. Alexis receives an unexpected visitor. Drew finds a possible ally."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.