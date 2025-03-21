The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of March 24-28: Ridge chooses...?

It's decision time for Carter and Ridge. Carter has to decide whether to follow Hope or stay with Forrester Creations, and Ridge has to choose between Brooke and Taylor. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for March 24-28.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 24-28, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 24

"Smitten, Daphne states her opinion on Carter to Zende; Ridge gives Carter an ultimatum, causing Hope heartbreak and disgrace; Steffy reigns triumphant in her plan to regain control of Forrester Creations."

Tuesday, March 25

"Taylor walks in on Brooke’s plea to Ridge to reconcile; Hope struggles to look past Carter’s betrayal, but he remains steadfast in their relationship."

Wednesday, March 26

"Daphne makes her move on Carter; Ridge decides between Brooke and Taylor."

Thursday, March 27

"In recognition of Women’s History Month and a first for daytime television, multi-Emmy award-winning actress Heather Tom wrote, directed, and starred in this impactful episode centered on mothers and daughters."

Friday, March 28

"Deacon’s response to Sheila’s good news takes her by surprise; Will attempts to tell Electra how he feels and what he hopes their relationship will be."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 17 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 17

"Luna approaches Sheila, seeking her alliance; Hope starts to sense that something is off at Forrester Creations."

Tuesday, March 18

"Steffy can’t shake her doubts about Carter’s true intentions. Eric and Ridge face a game-changing revelation that shifts the course of the company they built."

Wednesday, March 19

"Hope and Steffy stand their ground, each holding firm to their opposing views on the shocking turn of events."

Thursday, March 20

No episode aired due to March Madness coverage

Friday, March 21

No episode aired due to March Madness coverage

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.