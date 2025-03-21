Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of March 24-28

It's the last full week of March, spring has arrived and there's plenty of drama on the way in Salem this week. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of March 24-28.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of March 24, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 24

"JJ questions Melinda. Doug III warns Holly. Tate shares information with Julie. Leo and Javi enjoy a romantic evening. Chad learns more about Cat."

Tuesday, March 25

"Marlena reminisces with Steve. EJ and Ava share a heated argument. Kristen seeks revenge. Tate hides his guilt from Holly. Julie confronts Doug III."

Wednesday, March 26

EJ tries to make amends with Johnny. Paulina and Chanel remain hopeful about the adoption. Tate confides in Sophia. Holly takes care of Doug III.""

Thursday, March 27

"Sarah asks Stephanie to go along with a lie. Xander berates Philip. Melinda warns Gabi. Holly confronts Tate."

Friday, March 28

"Steve receives an assist from Andrew. Paul and Marlena reminisce about John. Kate keeps Roman in the dark. Stephanie reveals the truth to Alex. Sarah and Philip panic."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of March 17, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 17

"Melinda and Ava share a tense encounter. Rafe and Jada look for clues. Kristen protects her mother. Belle and Brady confide in each other. Johnny refuses to forgive EJ."

Tuesday, March 18

"Theresa shocks Xander. Philip tries to help Joy. Stephanie and Alex share a moment of relief. Marlena and Steve demand answers from Shane."

Wednesday, March 19

"Shane reveals devastating news to Theresa. Brady supports Tate. Joy informs Alex of her decision. Xander eavesdrops on Stephanie and Philip. Sarah masks her concern with Maggie."

Thursday, March 20

"EJ lashes out at Kate. Jada fills Paulina in on her theory. Rafe tries to console Johnny. Gabi becomes displeased with Javi."

Friday, March 21

"Jada and Rafe look forward to the future. Julie is shocked to see Melinda wearing the missing necklace. Holly comforts Tate. EJ and Rachel Blake clash."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.