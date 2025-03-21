The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of March 24-28

There's a lot of drama in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless as we head into the last week of March. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 24-28.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 24 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 24

"Victor sets a trap behind enemy lines, Billy sets the record straight with Sally, and Nick comforts Phyllis."

Tuesday, March 25

"Victor shares valuable intel with Lily, Sharon and Phyllis find themselves in a strange place, and Devon receives troubling news."

Wednesday, March 26

"Nikki and Jack share a difference of opinion, Kyle and Claire break the rules, and Sharon helps Traci connect the dots about Alan."

Thursday, March 27

"Traci voices her concerns with Jack, Diane keeps up appearances, and Billy shares his latest plan with Phyllis."

Friday, March 28

"Victor catches his family off guard, Jack worries about Traci’s safety, and Sally calls Billy’s bluff."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 17 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 17: "Traci interrogates Alan, Billy makes a discovery about Phyllis, and Nick forms a plan to help Sharon."

Tuesday, March 18: "Victor gives Kyle a reality check, Lily questions Damian’s motives, and Holden presses his luck with Audra."

Wednesday, March 19: "Jack and Diane counsel Traci, Nick receives an unexpected invitation and sparks fly between Adam and Chelsea."

Thursday, March 20: There was no new episode due to March Madness coverage

Friday, March 21: There was no new episode due to March Madness coverage

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.