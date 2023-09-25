Big Brother 2023 start date finally confirmed by ITV — and it's soon!

Big Brother 2023 returns to ITV this autumn and the official release date has now been confirmed by the broadcaster.

After five years off the air, Big Brother is back on Sunday, October 8 at 9 pm, when fans will be reunited with the iconic reality TV series.

To celebrate the reboot, the launch show will air simultaneously on ITV1, ITV2, and ITVX in a "disruptive multi-channel and streaming takeover", so there'll be plenty of places to watch the newcomers enter their new home.

This launch show will give us our first proper look at the all-new Big Brother house and we will meet the contestants taking part in the new series.

In a press release, ITV confirmed: "Big Brother: The Launch will see a new cast of carefully selected housemates, from all walks of life, become the first people to take up residence in the brand-new Big Brother house as they arrive at the famous destination in front of a live studio audience.

"Given its own contemporary new look ready for this reimagining of the show, the iconic Big Brother house will play host to all the action - clever tasks, nail-biting nominations, and live evictions will be back."

Once again, the series will be interactive as the audience plays a crucial role and will vote for who they want to stay in the competition, so housemates will be working to impress each other as well as those watching at home.

They added: "The public once again plays a crucial role, voting throughout the series and ultimately determining the winner, who will walk away with a life changing cash prize."

The broadcaster has also confirmed that the programme will be followed each night by a show called Big Brother: Late & Live.

Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best. (Image credit: ITV)

They have revealed that this will "give viewers an additional hour of exclusive Big Brother content", and will feature the evictees' first live interviews, alongside "unmissable exclusive features".

This season, Big Brother will be hosted by Strictly Come Dancing finalist AJ Odudu and former Big Brother's Bit on the Side panelist Will Best, who'll be working to keep fans up to date with all the gossip from inside the house.

Big Brother will air nightly from Sunday, October 8 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX (apart from Saturdays).