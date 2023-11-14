Big Brother 25 houseguests to appear in The Bold and the Beautiful
Find out when you'll be able to see the Big Brother and The Bold & the Beautiful crossover event.
It's a time-honored tradition for Big Brother houseguests to appear in an episode of The Bold and the Beautiful after the season ends. It's no surprise, then, that Big Brother season 25 contestants will be showing up in a future episode of the long-running soap.
Runner-up Matt Klotz and fifth-place finisher Cirie Fields are heading to the soap now that BB25 has wrapped for the season. Klotz came in second place after a 5-2 vote that led to Jag Bains pulling off a big win at the end of the months-long reality competition. Fields is a reality television legend, having competed in four seasons of Survivor and took home the top prize in the first season of The Traitors US on Peacock.
Entertainment Weekly reports that Klotz will play a character named James who works with RJ Forrester (Joshua Hoffman), Luna (Lisa Yamada) and Zende (Delon de Metz) at Forrester Creations. Fields will be playing Dr. Martin, a colleague of Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Dr. Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones).
Klotz and Fields were filming at the studio on November 14. Their episode of The Bold and the Beautiful airs December 20.
The tradition of Big Brother houseguests guest starring on The Bold and the Beautiful dates all the way back to season 5, when that season's winner, Drew Daniel, appeared on the soap as a reporter at a press conference named, conveniently enough, Drew. Over 30 houseguests have made similar appearances over the years, but Big Brother legend Rachel Reilly has taken things to the next level. Reilly has been a guest star on the soap 29 times.
While there's never a lack of drama on the beloved soap, this is an exciting time on The Bold and the Beautiful as longstanding relationships are in flux, new relationships are blooming and Forrester patriarch, Eric (John McCook) faces a heath crisis that has given him only a few months to live. Only time will tell how Klotz and Fields' characters fit into the larger story at play.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
