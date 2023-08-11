Which Big Brother contestant was kicked out of the house this week, and why?

By Christina Izzo
published

Fans react after this week's live eviction saw the exit of not one but two houseguests from Big Brother season 25

Big Brother contestant kicked out during August 10 episode
(Image credit: BIG BROTHER 25 Thursday, August 10, (8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+. Pictured: Bowie Jane and Izzy Gleicher.)

The first live eviction episode of Big Brother season 25 turned out to be even more dramatic than usual after one contestant was kicked out for violating the show's code of conduct.

Going into the Thursday, August 10, episode of the series, which aired on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount Plus, the two players up for elimination this week were Kirsten Elwin and Felicia Cannon, with the majority of the house planning to send the former packing. However, America was torn with the decision: "The house is pretty much decided that Kirsten is going home this week but I see that she really trusts me so I'm wondering if it's a bad idea to have her leave?" 

But the decision between Kirsten and Felicia wouldn't be the only houseguest departure this week. "What else does the BB Multiverse have in store for everyone tonight?" host Julie Chen Moonves announced at the top of the hour. It turns out that along with the voted eviction, there was another shocking exit from a Big Brother season 25 cast member. 

Late Tuesday night, during a conversation with Jared, Cory and Hisham, Luke Valentine was caught on the live feeds using a racial slur. "I was gonna say narwal," Luke tried to explain. Cory left the room out of discomfort and Jared, the sole Black male in the house, confronted Luke: "That should've made you feel uncomfortable real quick. Bro, what did you just say?"

"I don't know want to say. Anything I say or do can come across as wrong or aggressive," Jared said in a confessional. 

Shortly after, Luke got called into the downstairs diary room, and it was the last time we saw of him. Production then had Reilly read an announcement about what happened: "Due to violating the Big Brother code of conduct by using a racial slur, Luke has been removed from the house and will no longer be participating in the Big Brother game."

Despite that shocking event, it was also announced that the live vote and eviction would go on as scheduled. Way less surprising, in a vote of 13 to zero, Kirsten was sent packing from the Big Brother house. "I'm really surprised because I had pretty good relationships with a lot of other people in the house very early," she said upon her exit.

Big Brother contestant kicked out: fans react

Big Brother episodes air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays live on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. You can also watch the Big Brother live feed online and through streaming.

