Which Big Brother contestant was kicked out of the house this week, and why?

The first live eviction episode of Big Brother season 25 turned out to be even more dramatic than usual after one contestant was kicked out for violating the show's code of conduct.

Going into the Thursday, August 10, episode of the series, which aired on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount Plus, the two players up for elimination this week were Kirsten Elwin and Felicia Cannon, with the majority of the house planning to send the former packing. However, America was torn with the decision: "The house is pretty much decided that Kirsten is going home this week but I see that she really trusts me so I'm wondering if it's a bad idea to have her leave?"

But the decision between Kirsten and Felicia wouldn't be the only houseguest departure this week. "What else does the BB Multiverse have in store for everyone tonight?" host Julie Chen Moonves announced at the top of the hour. It turns out that along with the voted eviction, there was another shocking exit from a Big Brother season 25 cast member.

Late Tuesday night, during a conversation with Jared, Cory and Hisham, Luke Valentine was caught on the live feeds using a racial slur. "I was gonna say narwal," Luke tried to explain. Cory left the room out of discomfort and Jared, the sole Black male in the house, confronted Luke: "That should've made you feel uncomfortable real quick. Bro, what did you just say?"



"I don't know want to say. Anything I say or do can come across as wrong or aggressive," Jared said in a confessional.

Shortly after, Luke got called into the downstairs diary room, and it was the last time we saw of him. Production then had Reilly read an announcement about what happened: "Due to violating the Big Brother code of conduct by using a racial slur, Luke has been removed from the house and will no longer be participating in the Big Brother game."

Despite that shocking event, it was also announced that the live vote and eviction would go on as scheduled. Way less surprising, in a vote of 13 to zero, Kirsten was sent packing from the Big Brother house. "I'm really surprised because I had pretty good relationships with a lot of other people in the house very early," she said upon her exit.

Big Brother contestant kicked out: fans react

#BB25 House Guests hearing the Luke News. pic.twitter.com/tfxIn66ckHAugust 11, 2023 See more

#BB25One of the oddest Big Brother episodes I've ever seen.-The Luke situation felt abrupt with little follow-up-Going through with the eviction-A lot of time spent with Kirsten being saved at the expense of other stories (Cameron)-Julie's "where'd they go?" endingAugust 11, 2023 See more

i— big brother briefly touched on the racial slur and they said alright that’s enough! back to the game! I swear the luke situation was on air for not even 3 minutes… #BB25 pic.twitter.com/l2LMYH68REAugust 11, 2023 See more

Big Brother should’ve provided Cirie, Kirsten, Felicia, and Mecole’s perspectives on Luke’s actions, even though they weren’t in the room. Their perspective on the issue is just as valid, and likely different than Jared’s. #BB25August 11, 2023 See more

now THIS is why feeds matter. If Luke made that comment and we didn’t have feeds he would’ve just slid on by they are so vitally important to big brother. #BB25August 9, 2023 See more

Big Brother and Jared just disappointed me so much. Just wow. Luke should never say that word and it’s never okay. #BB25August 11, 2023 See more

big brother did the right thing by ejecting luke, but the way they edited it was atrocious. one step forward, two steps back… #BB25August 11, 2023 See more

i really want to see a big brother producer talk to luke like i want to see luke’s face but i know that’s not happening #bb25August 11, 2023 See more

I still find it extremely unsettling that Cory was singled out for stating the obvious. Hisam acting like he didn't hear what Luke said when his facial expression was the focal point of that segment. Cory deserved better, and he could've easily kept his mouth shut about it. #BB25 pic.twitter.com/DeOiYJd5kFAugust 11, 2023 See more

Luke being expelled from the #BigBrother house is another reminder that production needs to do a better job with casting. Racism of any kind is not and will not be tolerated anywhere in society - it’s 2023. Production should know not to cast racist people. Do better, @cbs. #BB25August 11, 2023 See more

Jared is really excusing Luke's racist comments?? #bb25 #BigBrother25 #BigBrother pic.twitter.com/yisGPzTPcfAugust 11, 2023 See more

Yall can't blame production for a bad episode, Luke was expelled, and they had to throw together an episode with nothing to work withAugust 11, 2023 See more

What a boring episode of #BigBrother stupid Luke destroyed every good thing that what was going to happenAugust 11, 2023 See more

What was the point of having an eviction tonite if Luke was kicked out of the house...so basically a double eviction on the first week #bb25 #BigBrother #BigBrother25August 11, 2023 See more

my theory is that the plan of an 18th houseguest and the house split in two is true and originally the eviction was going to be cancelled for the twist. But with luke’s ejection they need to remove another person to make it an even number. Which is stupid but it’s big brother.August 11, 2023 See more

Big Brother episodes air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays live on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus. You can also watch the Big Brother live feed online and through streaming.