Chris Billam-Smith will return to his hometown as he attempts to successfully defend his WBO cruiserweight world title when he faces the vastly experienced and somewhat dangerous Mateusz Masternak at the Bournemouth International Centre on Sunday.

The fight is part of a Sky subscription in the UK or $5.99 per month as part of Peacock in the States. Don't worry if you're abroad while the fight is on, because you can watch Billam-Smith vs Masternak live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Ever since Billam-Smith suffered a surprise defeat early in his professional career to Richard Riakporhe, the man known as ‘The Gentleman’ has been on a remarkable run that sees him getting better with every fight.

The 33-year-old has won his last nine bouts, overcoming some dangerous fighters along the way. He secured a unanimous decision against the powerful Isaac Chamberlain and knocked down Lawrence Okolie three times on the way to a well-deserved majority decision to win the WBO cruiserweight title.

Both of these victories have come in front of his home fans in Bournemouth and Billam-Smith will once again be cheered on by his boisterous supporters when he faces Masternak on Sunday.

The Polish fighter will provide a serious test, having enjoyed a lengthy career that has seen him rack up 47 wins from 52 fights, and win numerous titles along the way. Currently ranked the number six cruiserweight in the world by the WBO, 31 of his victories have come by the way of a knockout.

Masternak hasn’t fought since his unanimous decision victory back in October of last year where he beat Jason Whateley and does have bad memories of fighting in the UK, having lost to Tony Bellew back in 2015.

Read on as we explain how to watch a Billam-Smith vs Masternak live stream from anywhere.

How to watch Billam-Smith vs Masternak in the US

How to watch Billam-Smith vs Masternak in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show Billam-Smith vs Masternak in the UK, with the action starting at 6 pm UK on Sky Sports Arena on Sunday, December 10.

The main event should take place sometime after 9 pm UK.

Sky TV base packages start from £26 per month and you can currently add the full Sky Sports suite for an additional £18 per month.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, Now Sports Memberships are also available for £11.99 a day or £34.99 a month.

How to watch Billam-Smith vs Masternak live streams in Australia

The Billam-Smith vs Masternak live streams belong to Fox in Australia. That means you can watch the fight on Foxtel or on the Kayo Sports streaming service.

Live coverage of the card gets underway at 5 am (Dec 1), with the rings walks for the main event expected to take place at around 8 am.

Not in Australia for the fight? Get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.

How to watch Billam-Smith vs Masternak from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch the boxing on any of the available streaming services above by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch.

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What time does Billam-Smith vs Masternak begin?

The main card is scheduled to begin on Sunday, December 10 at 10 pm PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm UK / 5 am AEDT (Mon).

The timing of the Billam-Smith vs Masternak headline bout depends on how things progress on the undercard, but we'd expect that things could start any time from 4 pm PT / 1 pm ET / 9 pm UK / 8 am AEDT (Mon).

All you need to know about Billam-Smith vs Masternak

What is the Billam-Smith vs Masternak tale of the tape? Chris Billam-Smith

Nationality: British

DOB: August 2, 1990

Height: 6' 3''

Reach: 75"

Fights: 19

Record: 18-1 (12 KOs) Mateusz Masternak

Nationality: Polish

DOB: May 2, 1987

Height: 6' 1''

Reach: 76"

Fights: 52

Record: 47-5 (31 KOs)