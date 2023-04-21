Blue Lights future revealed at last

Blue Lights writer Declan Lawn has revealed whether or not we'll be seeing more from the latest BBC crime drama.

On Thursday, April 20, Lawn revealed that Blue Lights had been picked up for a second series, and confirmed that it wouldn't be away from our screens for too long. He also thanked viewers for all their support for the show so far.

His tweet read: "Blue Lights has been recommissioned for a second series. Thanks to everyone who watched it and for all the incredible support for the show. We'll be back on @BBCOne in 2024. Until then - take a beat!"

Blue Lights has been recommissioned for a second series. Thanks to everyone who watched it and for all the incredible support for the show. We’ll be back on @BBCOne in 2024. Until then - take a beat! 😀 #bluelights pic.twitter.com/LArqf2OmNGApril 20, 2023 See more

Lawn's comment was posted just minutes after the BBC formally confirmed that the Belfast-based police drama would be making a comeback next year for another six-part season.

That announcement also confirmed that many of the main cast were set to reprise their roles, including Siân Brooke, Martin McCann, Katherine Devlin, Nathan Braniff, Joanne Crawford, Andi Osho, and Hannah McClean. (You can learn a little bit more about their characters with our Blue Lights cast guide, if you've not already taken the plunge and watched the show).

Of the news, Blue Lights executive producer and Join CEO of Two Cities TV (the production company behind the show) said: "We are thrilled by the audience response to the show. Belfast is a vibrant, dynamic and complex place and we have a wealth of stories yet to come from our characters. We can’t wait to bring these to the fans."

Lindsay Salt, Director of Drama BBC, adds: “Blue Lights has been a breakout hit and so many of our viewers have taken the rookies to their hearts which is down to the fantastic cast and Declan and Adam’s vision. We can’t wait to have it back on BBC One and iPlayer for a second series.”

Details about the second season are thin on the ground at the moment, though we do know that filming is due to commence this summer in Belfast, and further casting will be announced at a later date.

Blue Lights season 2 will hit the small screen in 2024, and you can stream all six episodes of the first series right now on BBC iPlayer; the last two episodes are set to air on BBC One on Mondays at 9 pm, with the season finale set for Monday, May 1.

If you're looking for more shows to get stuck into whilst you wait, check out our recommendations for the best BBC dramas you should be streaming right now.