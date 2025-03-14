Jack Nicholson's son has me intrigued to watch Borderline on-demand this weekend
Ray Nicholson stars opposite scream queen Samara Weaving as a romantic sociopath obsessed with a '90s pop star
It seems like the horror genre has a bit of a hyper fixation with pop stars lately — following M. Night Shyamalan’s concert-set 2024 thriller Trap and Patrick Finn’s psychological horror sequel Smile 2, starring Naomi Scott as possessed pop superstar Skye Riley, comes Borderline, a comedy thriller from writer-director Jimmy Warden that was reportedly inspired by the 1990s-era stalking cases of real-life pop icons like Madonna and Britney Spears.
Premiering in theaters and on digital platforms via Magnet Releasing on Friday, March 14, Borderline centers on ‘90s pop diva Sofia (played by Warden’s actress wife Samara Weaving, the scream queen of recent horror titles like 2019’s Ready or Not, 2020’s The Babysitter: Killer Queen and 2023’s Scream VI), whose Los Angeles home is invaded by an obsessive fan named Duerson (Ray Nicholson) who believes they are meant to get married and manipulates her into going along with his romantic delusions. (Erin Dane, Alba Baptista and Jimmie Fails round out the cast.)
Those who saw Smile 2 will no doubt recognize actor Ray Nicholson (Out of the Blue, Prime Video’s Panic), who played a similarly menacing character in that film, but even casual moviegoers will be able to clock both his starry surname and family resemblance — yes, Ray is the son of cinematic living legend Jack Nicholson and actress-model Rebecca Broussard, and the 33-year-old has been shrewdly utilizing his spitting-image looks (complete with those distinctive Nicholson eyes and trademark wicked grin) to sinister effect in recent horror films. (Along with Borderline, Nicholson can be seen as a slimy bad guy in the action-thriller Novocaine, starring fellow nepo baby Jackie Quaid.)
Knowing that Nicholson of course can’t outrun his name or face, it’s smart that he’s instead leaning into the creepy homages to his movie-star dad and his iconic characters like The Shining’s Jackie Torrance. As for his roles in both Borderline and Novocaine, the young Nicholson told MovieWeb that villains are “really, really fun characters to play — like, completely different, both completely twisted, you know? And that's just my comfort zone, I guess."
Check out the official trailer for Borderline before tuning into the horror comedy starring Ray Nicholson and Samara Weaving in theaters and on VOD platforms like Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and Fandango at Home beginning today, March 14.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Christina Izzo is the Deputy Editor of My Imperfect Life. More generally, she is a writer-editor covering food and drink, travel, lifestyle and culture in New York City. She was previously the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York.
When she’s not doing all that, she can probably be found eating cheese somewhere.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Black Bag Ending explained: who is the traitor?
Netflix adds new Millie Bobby Brown movie, helping with the wait for Stranger Things season 5