Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page reportedly in talks to return for third season
By Grace Morris published
Bridgerton icon Regé-Jean Page is rumored to be discussing a return to the third season of the hit Netflix show.
Bridgerton favorite Regé-Jean Page, who played Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings in season one of the hit Regency drama, is reportedly in talks to return for Bridgerton season 3.
His character became a global phenomenon after Bridgerton season one, which focused on the Duke of Hastings’ love story with Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), which became a huge hit with fans.
Sadly, Regé-Jean did not return to Bridgerton season two, which told the story of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma’s (Simone Ashley) blossoming love.
Since then, fans have been desperate for Regé-Jean to make his comeback to the show and now their wish might come true if these rumors are anything to go by.
Netflix is rumored to be in early talks with the star about returning to Bridgerton season 3, which will explore Penelope Featherington’s (Nicola Coughlan) secret love for Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).
A source apparently told The Sun (opens in new tab): “Regé-Jean was always very open about his intention to quit the show after the first season and to move on to other projects.
“But recently there has been a dialogue between him and the show’s bosses.
"Nothing has been formally agreed yet, but watch this space.”
The source allegedly added: “Things are very up in the air at the moment, but this will be an exciting year for Regé, without a doubt.”
Since his exit, Regé-Jean has gone on to narrate Netflix nature documentary Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale and is due to star alongside the likes of Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in the upcoming heist thriller The Gray Man as Denny Carmichael.
Regé-Jean is also one of the favorites to play infamous super-spy James Bond.
Although Regé-Jean has downplayed rumors (opens in new tab) that he was in the running to be the next James Bond in the past, he's still one of the favorites to play the role after Daniel Craig.
One of Page's upcoming projects might well be a great test to see if he's got what it takes to be the next James Bond. He's set to follow in the footsteps of the third Bond, Sir Roger Moore, and star as Simon Templar in a reboot of the British spy thriller series, The Saint.
Bridgerton seasons 1-2 are available to watch on Netflix.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.