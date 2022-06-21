Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page reportedly in talks to return for third season

Bridgerton legend Regé Jean-Page is allegedly in talks to return to the third series.

Bridgerton favorite Regé-Jean Page, who played Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings in season one of the hit Regency drama, is reportedly in talks to return for Bridgerton season 3.

His character became a global phenomenon after Bridgerton season one, which focused on the Duke of Hastings’ love story with Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), which became a huge hit with fans.

Sadly, Regé-Jean did not return to Bridgerton season two, which told the story of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma’s (Simone Ashley) blossoming love.

Since then, fans have been desperate for Regé-Jean to make his comeback to the show and now their wish might come true if these rumors are anything to go by.

Netflix is rumored to be in early talks with the star about returning to Bridgerton season 3, which will explore Penelope Featherington’s (Nicola Coughlan) secret love for Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Regé-Jean got global recognition for his role as the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton season one. (Image credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX)

A source apparently told The Sun (opens in new tab): “Regé-Jean was always very open about his intention to quit the show after the first season and to move on to other projects.

“But recently there has been a dialogue between him and the show’s bosses.

"Nothing has been formally agreed yet, but watch this space.”

The source allegedly added: “Things are very up in the air at the moment, but this will be an exciting year for Regé, without a doubt.”

Since his exit, Regé-Jean has gone on to narrate Netflix nature documentary Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale and is due to star alongside the likes of Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in the upcoming heist thriller The Gray Man as Denny Carmichael.

Regé-Jean will be appearing in The Gray Man later this year. (Image credit: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

Regé-Jean is also one of the favorites to play infamous super-spy James Bond.

Although Regé-Jean has downplayed rumors (opens in new tab) that he was in the running to be the next James Bond in the past, he's still one of the favorites to play the role after Daniel Craig.

One of Page's upcoming projects might well be a great test to see if he's got what it takes to be the next James Bond. He's set to follow in the footsteps of the third Bond, Sir Roger Moore, and star as Simon Templar in a reboot of the British spy thriller series, The Saint.

Bridgerton seasons 1-2 are available to watch on Netflix.