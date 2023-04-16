Britain's Got Talent 2023 fans in tears over 'inspiring' teen talent

By Kerry Barrett
Britain's Got Talent 2023 hit our screens last night with a new judge and some amazing acts!

The Britain's Got Talent 2023 judges and Ant & Dec around the golden buzzer
(Image credit: Thames/ITV)

Britain's Got Talent 2023 hit our screens last night with new judge Bruno Tonioli joining the line up.

The show featured its usual mix of hilarious acts, amazing talent, barbed comments from Simon Cowell, and some audience participation, too.

Bruno Tonioli on the BGT judging panel

Bruno Tonioli has joined the judges (Image credit: ITV/Fremantle)

Some of the earliest contestants were a choir called The Big Sing - a community choir led by founders Gemma and Howard.

The choir took to the stage with its singers aged from three to 83.

And then stunned the audience and the judges when dozens of the audience stood up to sing too - and they turned out to be more members of the choir, too!

Ghetto Kids

Bruno pressed his golden buzzer for Ghetto Kids! (Image credit: ITV)

Among the other favourites in last night's episode were Ghetto Kids, a lively dance troop hailing from an orphanage in Uganda.

They performed an amazing dance that got the audience on their feet - and Bruno loved them so much he pressed the golden buzzer in the middle of the act!

Cillian O'Connor magician

Cillian said that magic has changed his life (Image credit: ITV)

But it was one talented teenager who really got the fans talking - and crying!

Thirteen-year-old magician Cillian O'Connor from Ireland, showed off his skills, wowing the judges and the crowd with his impressive close-up magic and his other tricks.

Cillian O'Connor magician

Simon was stunned by Cillian's close-up magic (Image credit: ITV)

Cillian began by telling the viewers that magic had changed his life. He said that he has autism and that before he discovered magic he had struggled to interact with people.

He added that he believes autism isn't a disability, but actually an ability.

The fans loved his positive approach.

"So powerful," said one viewer, while another called Cillian "inspiring".

And it wasn't just Cillian's personality that impressed. The teenager proved he is a talented magician, too.

He wowed the crowd with his amazing tricks, and stunned Simon too!

"You are unbelievably talented," Simon said, adding that there was "something incredible" about the young magician.

Amanda Holden called him "phenomenal" and Bruno said he was "totally captivated".

Cillian O'Connor tearful

At the end of his act, Cillian was tearful and so were the judges!  (Image credit: ITV)

At the end of the act, Cillian was so thrilled by the audience's enthusiastic reaction to his magic that he burst into tears, making Bruno, Alesha and Amanda sob, too!

And they weren't alone.

"Cillian is going places," one fan shared on social media. "He brought tears to my eyes."

Another viewer said she was crying into her wine!

Cillian received a resounding YES from all four judges, so he'll be back in the next round!

Britain's Got Talent 2023 continues next Saturday on ITV at 8pm. Check our TV Guide for more information.

