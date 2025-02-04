Call the Midwife reveals devastating health scare for Rosalind in first-look pictures

Call the Midwife has released some first-look images for the next epsiode of Call the Midwife season 14 which reveal a new twist for young midwife Rosalind Clifford.

The images see the Nonnatus House favourite looking under the weather as she clutches her stomach while wearing pyjamas and stumbling down the corridor.

There are other images of her midwife colleagues Joyce Highland and Trixie Aylward (Helen George) sitting on Rosalind's bed as she sits up with a medicinal cup of tea.

But what is wrong with Rosalind, and is it serious?

(Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

The answer has been hinted at in the BBC synopsis for the next episode, which will air on Sunday, February 9th at 8pm on BBC One.

The official episode round-up on the BBC website says: "It's September 1970. Joyce faces a difficult situation when a mother suffers postnatal complications, a council strike leads to an outbreak of Weil’s disease, and Cyril’s life is turned upside down." Could it be that Rosalind has fallen victim to Weil’s disease?

The NHS website says Weil’s disease is "spread in the wee of infected animals, most commonly rats, mice, cows, pigs and dogs" - and it seems the council refusing to collect the rubbish on the streets has led to Rosalind, and possibly other Poplar residents, to fall poorly.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Last week's episode of Call the Midwife saw Rosalind finally confess she has feelings for Cyril Robinson, but admitted to Joyce that she knew nothing could happen between them becasue he is a married pastor. But what she doesn't know is Cyril had returned from his recent visit to Jamaica to see his estranged wife, Lucille, with big news.

He told Mrs Wallace at the church that Lucielle had asked him for a divorce because he didn't want to move to Jamaica and she didn't want to return to Poplar.

You can read the full episode recap here...

However, there could be hope yet for Cyril and Rosalind as another first-look picture from the next episode shows the pair looking close as they nurse what looks like Cyril's cat, Nigel.

Could this be the start of their friendship turning into romance?

In the UK Call the Midwife season 14 airs on Sundays on BBC One at 8pm. In the US the series will start in March 2025 on PBS.