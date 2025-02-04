Call the Midwife reveals devastating health scare for Rosalind in first-look pictures
Call The Midwife has teased a big storyline for midwife Rosalind in this weekend's episode.
Call the Midwife has released some first-look images for the next epsiode of Call the Midwife season 14 which reveal a new twist for young midwife Rosalind Clifford.
The images see the Nonnatus House favourite looking under the weather as she clutches her stomach while wearing pyjamas and stumbling down the corridor.
There are other images of her midwife colleagues Joyce Highland and Trixie Aylward (Helen George) sitting on Rosalind's bed as she sits up with a medicinal cup of tea.
But what is wrong with Rosalind, and is it serious?
The answer has been hinted at in the BBC synopsis for the next episode, which will air on Sunday, February 9th at 8pm on BBC One.
The official episode round-up on the BBC website says: "It's September 1970. Joyce faces a difficult situation when a mother suffers postnatal complications, a council strike leads to an outbreak of Weil’s disease, and Cyril’s life is turned upside down." Could it be that Rosalind has fallen victim to Weil’s disease?
The NHS website says Weil’s disease is "spread in the wee of infected animals, most commonly rats, mice, cows, pigs and dogs" - and it seems the council refusing to collect the rubbish on the streets has led to Rosalind, and possibly other Poplar residents, to fall poorly.
Last week's episode of Call the Midwife saw Rosalind finally confess she has feelings for Cyril Robinson, but admitted to Joyce that she knew nothing could happen between them becasue he is a married pastor. But what she doesn't know is Cyril had returned from his recent visit to Jamaica to see his estranged wife, Lucille, with big news.
He told Mrs Wallace at the church that Lucielle had asked him for a divorce because he didn't want to move to Jamaica and she didn't want to return to Poplar.
You can read the full episode recap here...
However, there could be hope yet for Cyril and Rosalind as another first-look picture from the next episode shows the pair looking close as they nurse what looks like Cyril's cat, Nigel.
Could this be the start of their friendship turning into romance?
In the UK Call the Midwife season 14 airs on Sundays on BBC One at 8pm. In the US the series will start in March 2025 on PBS.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
