Call the Midwife reveals exciting first look at 2022 Christmas special
Call the Midwife will be back on our screens for the festive season, and now we have got a sneak peek at what to expect.
Call the Midwife is heading back to our screens this Christmas with a new festive special. And now we have been treated to a sneak peek into what we can expect from our Nonnatus House favourites later this year.
Fans have been on countdown to Call the Midwife season 12 ever since Call the Midwife season 11 ended earlier this year. But there is good news for viewers because not only will the new season be on our screens in a matter of months, but we will also be getting our annual dose of festive drama this Christmas.
The official Call the Midwife Twitter page has shared an exciting new image with fans, showing Helen George back in Poplar as Trixie Franklin, Leonie Elliott as Lucille Robinson and Megan Cusack as Nancy Corrigan. And to make things feel extra Christmassy, the trio can be seen on the streets of Poplar in the middle of a snowstorm, having a snowball fight.
#CallTheMidwife Christmas Special Exclusive: Snowball fight!! Our ladies prepare for the forthcoming festive season special in traditional winter fashion! ☃️❤️🎅https://t.co/kkXz2uW9IV pic.twitter.com/M2Jx1YTs9aSeptember 29, 2022
Fans will be thrilled to see Helen George back as Trixie after she took a break towards the end of the last season to go on maternity leave.
In the show Trixie went off to Italy to take care of her dying godmother, leaving her budding romance with Matthew Aylward up in the air after the pair shared a kiss before her departure.
When it comes to upcoming plot lines there is no shortage of drama that could unfold at Nonnatus House. Show writer and creator Heidi Thomas teased earlier this year: "The stories we tell are like babies — they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one."
As well as Trixie's return, we could also see some more drama from Lucille and Cyril after last season's baby heartbreak. Could the pair be blessed with becoming parents in the new season?
The Call the Midwife Christmas special will air over this year's festive season, while Call the Midwife season 12 is thought to be airing on BBC One in early 2023 and later in the year on PBS for viewers in the US.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
