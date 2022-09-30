Call the Midwife reveals exciting first look at 2022 Christmas special

Call the Midwife is heading back to our screens this Christmas with a new festive special. And now we have been treated to a sneak peek into what we can expect from our Nonnatus House favourites later this year.

Fans have been on countdown to Call the Midwife season 12 ever since Call the Midwife season 11 ended earlier this year. But there is good news for viewers because not only will the new season be on our screens in a matter of months, but we will also be getting our annual dose of festive drama this Christmas.

The official Call the Midwife Twitter page has shared an exciting new image with fans, showing Helen George back in Poplar as Trixie Franklin, Leonie Elliott as Lucille Robinson and Megan Cusack as Nancy Corrigan. And to make things feel extra Christmassy, the trio can be seen on the streets of Poplar in the middle of a snowstorm, having a snowball fight.

Fans will be thrilled to see Helen George back as Trixie after she took a break towards the end of the last season to go on maternity leave.

In the show Trixie went off to Italy to take care of her dying godmother, leaving her budding romance with Matthew Aylward up in the air after the pair shared a kiss before her departure.

Trixie and Matthew shared a kiss before she went to Italy. (Image credit: BBC1)

When it comes to upcoming plot lines there is no shortage of drama that could unfold at Nonnatus House. Show writer and creator Heidi Thomas teased earlier this year: "The stories we tell are like babies — they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one."

As well as Trixie's return, we could also see some more drama from Lucille and Cyril after last season's baby heartbreak. Could the pair be blessed with becoming parents in the new season?

The Call the Midwife Christmas special will air over this year's festive season, while Call the Midwife season 12 is thought to be airing on BBC One in early 2023 and later in the year on PBS for viewers in the US.