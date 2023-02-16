Call the Midwife series finale bumped by the BAFTAs in scheduling shake-up
Call the Midwife fans will have to wait one more week to find out how season 12 comes to an end.
The BBC has confirmed that the Call the Midwife season 12 finale has been pushed back by a week to make way for the BAFTA Film Awards 2023, so we'll have to wait just that little bit longer for the final episode of the latest series.
Now, we know that Call the Midwife season 12 will conclude at 8 pm on Sunday, February 26 in order for the BBC to show the BAFTA ceremony live from 7 pm on Sunday, February 19.
The news was revealed on Twitter via the official Call the Midwife account. In a post explaining the scheduling change, they explained: "Our #CallTheMidwife series 12 finale has been delayed due to the live BAFTA Film Ceremony next Sunday!
The final episode of series 12 will now air in TWO weeks' time — Sunday, 26 February at 8 pm. So put the champagne on ice — we promise you an unforgettable event...", they explained.
NEWS!! Our #CallTheMidwife Series 12 finale has been delayed due to the live BAFTA Film Ceremony next Sunday! The final episode of Series 12 will now air in TWO weeks time - Sunday 26th February at 8pm. So put the champagne on ice – we promise you an unforgettable event... pic.twitter.com/Xf1LBD80tFFebruary 12, 2023
Episode seven left us with a few things to consider. Amidst the fun of the Bonny Britain Competition that roused the local community, there were some big issues at the forefront. The Poplar housing crisis continued to get worse, the team learned of a struggling pregnant woman living in a cramped caravan and Sister Monica Joan ended up taking ill after developing hepatitis.
So, whilst we do have all the excitement of Trixie Franklin's (Helen George) wedding to look forward to, fans are waiting to find out whether Sister Monica Joan will pull through or not.
In other news, we recently learned that the BBC plans to continue making new episodes of Call the Midwife for at least three more years, with episodes definitely coming until 2026 at the time of writing.
Speaking at the time, series creator Heidi Thomas said of the announcement: "Call the Midwife is the pride and joy of all who work on it, but it's our fantastic, loyal audience that matters most. We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I'm thrilled that we're all heading into the 1970's together."
Call the Midwife season 12 concludes at 8 pm on Sunday, February 26 on BBC One in the UK and will start airing weekly on PBS Masterpiece from Sunday, March 19.
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Martin is a Staff Writer with WhatToWatch.com, where he produces a variety of articles focused on the latest and greatest films and TV shows.
Some of his favorite shows are What We Do In The Shadows, Bridgerton, Gangs of London, The Witcher, Doctor Who, and Ghosts. When he’s not watching TV or at the movies, Martin’s probably still in front of a screen playing the latest video games, reading, or watching the NFL.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.