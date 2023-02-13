Call the Midwife future revealed by the BBC

Call the Midwife will return to the BBC for two more seasons, it's been announced.

The beloved programme first hit our screens in 2012 and has been an annual treat ever since, pulling in millions of viewers from around the world. Thankfully it's not going anywhere for a while, with episodes definitely continuing into 2026.

Speaking about the exciting news, series creator Heidi Thomas said she was "overjoyed", confirming that we'd be entering a new decade in the upcoming seasons.

She added: "Call the Midwife is the pride and joy of all who work on it, but it's our fantastic, loyal audience that matters most. We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I'm thrilled that we're all heading into the 1970's together."

Season 13 was confirmed by the BBC previously and filming will start in the spring, so fans won't have too long to wait to see more new episodes on our screens.

Meanwhile, Call the Midwife season 12 was a huge hit for the BBC, particularly the Christmas special which was the fourth most-watched festive programme on Christmas Day 2022, behind the King's Speech, Strictly Come Dancing's Christmas Special, and Michael McIntyre's Christmas Wheel.

But outside of the anticipated festive special, season 12 has had fans on the edge of their seats with plenty of drama going on. We've seen unlucky-in-love Trixie (Helen George) suggest postponing her wedding to Matthew (Olly Rix), which has left fans concerned about the nurse.

Will Trixie and Matthew tie the knot? (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Lucille (Leonie Elliott) and Cyril's (Zephryn Taitte) marriage is being tested, as the couple is navigating many challenges. They're struggling to conceive, facing racism in the community and Lucille is missing her family in the Caribbean, which is taking a toll on her mental health.

Cyril has just found out that Lucille has taken a job on a maternity ward in Jamaica for six months, and he seems crushed by her decision to go away for that length of time. But will their marriage survive?

The upcoming season finale of Call the Midwife has been delayed by a week due to the 2023 BAFTAs, and will now take place on Sunday, February 26. Hopefully, some of our burning questions will be answered then!

Call the Midwife airs on BBC One in the UK and PBS in the US. Episodes are available to watch on demand via iPlayer and the PBS Video app.